Three-Star Tackle Jacoby Jackson Gets Offer From Duke

ShawnKrest

Offensive tackle Jacoby Jackson received an offer from Duke this week. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle from Arlington, Texas’ Mansfield Summit High is rated as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021.

Jackson is the No. 965 recruit in the class, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 92 offensive tackle. He lined up at both left and right tackle for his high school team. He announced the offer on Twitter.

Jackson’s father is former TCU running back Cedric Jackson. In addition to football, he also does throwing events for the Mansfield Summit track & field team.

He has been very popular with college coaches during the nationwide shelter in place resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s picked up more than a dozen scholarship offers in the last month and a half, including Power Five schools Arizona, Indiana, Washington State, Baylor and Mississippi State. Prior to that, he’d picked up offers from Cal, Ole Miss and his father’s alma mater, TCU.

Overall, Jackson has three dozen offers, although Duke is the farthest east Power Five school to offer him.

Jackson has also received interest, but no offer, from Florida State.

Jackson has taken unofficial visits to TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Houston and Rice. He’s said in multiple interviews that Cal, Baylor, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are priorities for visits once campuses are open and travel is feasible.

Duke currently has a commitment from one offensive lineman—tackle Andrew Jones—in its 2021 class. The position is still a priority for the Blue Devils. Duke has offered more than 20 tackles in the class, including more than a dozen who are still uncommitted. Jackson’s offer follows one to three-star tackle Tyler Maro of Davenport, Iowa, a few days earlier.

