Duke CB Josh Blackwell: We're Confident Against Anybody We Play

ShawnKrest

Duke cornerback Josh Blackwell and Leonard Johnson have developed into solid starters for Duke in the secondary. Now, the Blue Devils will add a former All-ACC corner to the mix, as Mark Gilbert returns from an injury that has kept him out the last two seasons.

“It means a lot,” Blackwell said of getting Gilbert back. “Not having him on the field for two years has been detrimental, but it’s made people like me and Leonard Johnson that much better, being leaders when he’s away. Now that we have him back, we have us and then him on top of that to bring back that spark we needed on the field. Even off the field the past two seasons, he’s been huge for us mentally, just teaching us the ropes really to get to where we need to be with (former defensive backs) Coach (Derek) Jones and now Coach (Chris) Hampton, he’s been a huge, huge part of our success here, on and off the field.”

Needless to say, Duke’s secondary is now a group with plenty of self-confidence.

“We’re confident,” he said. “We’re really confident, especially because all of us were starters or big role players last year. We’re confident against anybody we play. As long as we play our brand of football, we have no worries.”

The secondary also gets a boost from a pass rush that looks promising.

“My past four years, the defensive line has been huge part of our success in the back end,” Blackwell said. “They’ve come together very well the past couple seasons. They’re grown together and figured out ways to rush the passer successfully. That helped us out in the back end.”

Football

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Chase Brice: He Has Great Arm Talent

Duke coach David Cutcliffe says Chase Brice still has work to do learning the offense, but he's impressed with what he's seen from the Clemson transfer: "He has great arm talent. He's a natural thrower"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Casey Holman: Deon Jackson Ran Through People Today

Duke's running game had a strong day in the team's first scrimmage. Casey Holman was one of the linemen clearing the way for running back Deon Jackson and talks about the performance

ShawnKrest

Michael Carter II on Duke's Scrimmage: Good to Be Live and All Out

Michael Carter II and the rest of the Duke defense were ready for the team's first scrimmage on Saturday. "It was good to be live and all out," he said.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice, Deon Jackson Star in Duke's First Scrimmage

Chase Brice threw for 151 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown to Eli Pancol, while Deon Jackson rushed for two scores in Duke's first scrimmage of the preseason.

ShawnKrest

Matthew Hurt Spent Offseason Shooting, Adding Muscle

Duke's Matthew Hurt struggled with inconsistent play and playing time last year. His father says he spent the offseason putting up 50,000 shots and adding 26 pounds of muscle.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Playoff Report: Seth Curry Nearly Perfect in Loss

Seth Curry hit all four of his three-point attempts and finished with 22 points, while Jayson Tatum and Mason Plumlee moved up Duke's NBA Playoff career lists in Friday action.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on How Crazy Football Season Could Get

The pandemic has made everything a little crazy this summer, but Duke's David Cutcliffe thinks we may not have seen anything yet. Running out of healthy, negative testing players? Midweek opponent changes? Both scenarios he's preparing for.

ShawnKrest

Has Duke Had a More Surprising Recruiting Win Than Paolo Banchero?

While it may seem like Duke lands every recruit it targets, there have actually been several shocking commitments in recent years. Where does Paolo Banchero's decision rank alongside Zion Williamson and the other Duke surprises?

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore: Making Freshmen Comfortable in Uncomfortable Times

Wendell Moore is only a sophomore, but with seven Duke newcomers, he's a veteran. He talks about playing for pay, offseason improvement and making the freshmen comfortable "in this uncomfortable time"

ShawnKrest

Duke Lands 2021 Standout Paolo Banchero

The Blue Devils had suffered two surprising losses in 2021 recruiting, but Mike Krzyzewski showed that Duke is back in a big way, landing SI All-American power forward Paolo Banchero

ShawnKrest