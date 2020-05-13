2021 Safety Josh Moore's Top Six Includes Duke

Three-star safety Josh Moore released his top six schools, and Duke made the cut for the 2021 standout from Atlanta’s Marist School.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Moore is the No. 638 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports, who also has him as No. 44 at safety and No. 50 in Georgia. Rivals has him No. 39 at his position and No. 60 in the state.

With over three dozen offers, Moore announced his top six on Twitter earlier this week. In addition to Duke, the half dozen leaders include Northwestern, Boston College, Notre Dame, Stanford and Syracuse.

Other Power Five programs that offered Moore but didn’t land in his top six include Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State, Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Moore broke down his top six in an exclusive interview with SI’s BC Bulletin.

"I like Duke because it has a track record of sort of hidden gems that just come in and ball out to become all conference players and All-Americans and thats definitely attractive,” he said. “Duke is also the best school in the South which I like. They have recruited really hard too."

Of the competition, Moore pointed out the energy that Boston College’s new coaching staff brings, the college-town environment and communications school at Syracuse, Notre Dame’s history and culture of developing defensive backs and Northwestern’s proximity to Chicago and internship opportunities. He also called Stanford “the best school in the country.”