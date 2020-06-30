Kaleb Edwards to Announce College Choice on July 1

Kaleb Edwards is planning to announce his college choice on Wednesday and the Blue Devils are hopeful that the 2021 athlete will don a Duke cap when the big unveiling is made.

Duke is part of a crowded field, as close to three dozen schools have offered the 6-foot, 195-pound three star from Dacula, Georgia.

He’s the No. 575 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. He’s No. 43 at safety and No. 46 in the state. Rivals lists him as an athlete, rating him No. 26 at that position and No. 31 in Georgia.

The versatile Edwards is a big-play safety who is strong against the pass and run and can make things happen when he gets his hands on a turnover. He had 86 tackles last season with 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He was also named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Gwinnett Daily Post after gaining 1,766 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. He lined up at wide receiver, read-option quarterback and H-back for his high school team last season.

Edwards released a top 10 in June that included Duke, as well as Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

ACC rivals NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest have also offered Edwards as well as Power Five schools Northwestern, Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas, West Virginia and Mississippi State.

Edwards had decided to gradually narrow his list, but he told one outlet he’d found the school he wanted to attend, so he’s expediting the process. He’ll announce after a family get together.

Future Duke quarterback Chase Brice seems confident Edwards will choose the Blue Devils. He retweeted Brice's commitment announcement with the hashtag #Dukegang.