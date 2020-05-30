BlueDevilCountry
Linebacker Langston Patterson Picks Up Duke Offer

ShawnKrest

Duke extended a scholarship offer to class of 2022 linebacker Langston Patterson earlier this month.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Patterson plays for Nashville, Tennessee’s Christ Presbyterian Academy.

He has not yet been rated by most of the major recruiting services, but, with a dozen offers already, he’s on the radar of many colleges around the country. Georgia Tech, Louisville, Indiana, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Purdue and Nebraska are among the Power Five schools to offer him, most of them coming in the month of May as Patterson’s recruitment shifted into a higher gear.

Patterson’s father, Wes, was a walk-on quarterback at Auburn, while his older brother Kane is a linebacker at Clemson.

Patterson spent most of his early career as an outside linebacker before moving inside for his sophomore season. The moved paid off as he recorded 119 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks and two passes defended. He also lined up at running back, rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns and added 80 yards on kick returns. He was named to the All-State team by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Duke’s defense depends on linebackers and safeties who rack up large tackle numbers, so it’s easy to see why the Blue Devils’ staff focused on Patterson early in the recruiting cycle. He crashes the line and hits hard, whether stopping the run or pressuring the quarterback. He has strong closing speed but is also able to change directions quickly, making him a solid open-field tackler. He’s also a force on special teams. His highlight film includes a pancake block of a defender while his team is kicking a field goal, as well as Patterson blocking a punt.

