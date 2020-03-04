BlueDevilCountry
Luca Diamont Recovering From Elbow Procedure, Not Cleared to Throw

Duke’s spring battle for the starting quarterback job is not as crowded as expected. Returnees Chris Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg are currently competing.

David Cutcliffe said that Katrenick, who backed up Quentin Harris last season, is the current number one, while Gunnar Holmberg, who missed last season with a knee injury, is the two.

Transfer Chase Brice will not participate in spring drills, because he’s still finishing up his degree at Clemson. That was an expected absence. The other absence was a bit of a surprise: True freshman Luca Diamont, who enrolled early to participate in spring, is recovering from an elbow procedure and not yet practicing.

"Well, I will tell you this and any football coach would tell you this, you're only as good as what your team is in spring ball,” David Cutcliffe said. “Their opportunity exists right now. Chris is running number one. Gunnar's running number two. Luca is not cleared yet to throw. He had some work done back in California but should be fine in the next half (of spring practice). He's throwing in the training room, but he had some elbow work done and he's going to be fine long term but just not live throwing yet. Robert Nelson’s getting some threes. But outside of that, the biggest portion of the work is fallen on Chris and Gunnar and now's the time.”

Cutcliffe gave some insight into how he chooses a quarterback.
"I was very intentional about the number of team snaps,” he said. “It's good for your football team, even better for your quarterbacks. There's no way to really evaluate quarterbacks unless you're in 11-on-11 mode. I'm running the meetings with the quarterbacks as well, that's part of what I'm committed to do. I'm real pleased from a meeting standpoint where we are. And again, I told them we're running everything against a good defensive football team. We got experience in the secondary, experience up front, experience at linebacker, a lot of speed, a lot of athleticism on defense. The best way to find out if a quarterback is going to be consistent is a bunch of 11-on-11 football. You know I'm going to do some different kind of scrimmaging all through the spring where we don't even go to the ground. We're going to get a bunch of snaps. We're going to see where we are at quarterback.
And Brice, a backup to Trevor Lawrence the last two years, is gone but not forgotten during spring.
"As far as Chase goes, obviously we're looking forward to getting him in here,” Cutcliffe said. “I think it'll be before summer, but it won't be until he's finished with his classes. He'll be around the players when he can and obviously get a lot of work in on his own there. But he knows this, he's got to come in here and compete. Nothing's handed to anyone."

Justin Robinson: You Warm Up Differently When You Know You're Playing

It was a long time coming, but senior Justin Robinson is finally getting playing time. The captain discusses his new role, playing in front of the crowd and his parents' reaction. Watch

Coach K on Justin Robinson: "What a Good Story of Persistence.”

Duke's Justin Robinson is a former walk-on who has not seen much playing time in games. But as his senior year winds down, he's earned an expanded role. Coach K said Robinson runs the scout team and spoke to the Blue Devils before the last game. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Running Back Injury, Quarterback Battle

Running back Jaylen Coleman suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of Duke's spring practice. David Cutcliffe updates the running back situation as well as the quarterback battle. Watch

Tre Jones Named Finalist for Cousy Award

Sophomore Tre Jones was named one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in college. Here's a look at how the finalists measure up. Read more

Duke Scoring List: NC State at Duke Update

Duke earned a win over NC State on Monday, and players moved past several big names on the career lists. Austin Rivers and Marques Bolden both got caught on the points list. Get the full report here

Coach K: People Overreacted to Duke Losses

Coach K pointed out Duke had several one-possession wins earlier in the season that could easily have been losses. So when two of those close games didn't turn out in Duke's favor in recent days, people overreacted. Watch

Kevin Keatts: Duke Had All the Winning Plays

Duke won what NC State coach Kevin Keatts called "round two" of the season series, using a zone defense and dominating the boards to beat the Wolfpack by 19. Keatts credited Duke with having "all the winning plays" down the stretch. Watch

Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is competing for the starting job under the watchful eye of David Cutcliffe, who is now calling plays for the Blue Devils. Holmberg said it hasn't been a wholesale change to the offense, just "a few big wrinkles." Watch

Zone, Role Players Rally Duke Past NC State

Duke found a way to keep NC State out of the paint, by switching to a zone defense that helped the Blue Devils find their transition game. That and a lift from role player Justin Robinson led Duke to a win over the Wolfpack, snapping their losing streak. Read more.

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

