Mark Gilbert: I Couldn't Play, but My Mouth Worked

Mark Gilbert is in a better situation than many of his Duke teammates as the former All-ACC cornerback works at home to prepare for the 2020 season.

“I’m in Charlotte, North Carolina right now,” he said. “I’ve been in quarantine, like the rest of the world.”

However, while many of his teammates are working out with backpacks full of books, he has access to all the equipment he needs.

“Fortunately, there’s a local gym,” he told the football program’s All 22 podcast. “They’re still operating, so I’ve been able to go there—Velocity Performance here in Charlotte. They’re taking many health precautions. That’s been pretty good. I’ve been lifting, running, doing agility, all of that. Stengthening. The whole nine yards.”

On days when he can’t make it to the gym, he can also work out at home, with a partner.

“I;ve got some dumbbells,” he said. “I’ve got some weights, jump rope. My mom has a little home workout she does, so I do some stuff with her. It’s been good.”

Gilbert has missed two years with a hip injury that required multiple surgical procedures. The time away from the field helped him get a new perspective on the game.

“It’s interesting how it’s two entirely different perspectives from playing and watching on the sideline,” he said. “You learn. You see more. You’re able to see your opponents in a different perspective as well. That helps with film study, football IQ. I was able to learn lot more about the game, a lot more about my own teammates, the other guys, the other teams in the ACC. I was also able to learn how to be a better leader by learning and seeing how I could help other players on the team.”

While he couldn’t contribute in the secondary, Gilbert was able to do what he could as a student coach.

“Just because I wasn’t able to play, that didn’t mean I was impaired mentally or my mouth didn’t work,” he said. “When I did get hurt, I just had a different role. Any way I can help the team, I can do that."

Duke Up Four Spots in New ESPN FPI Rankings

Duke is No. 60 in the country in ESPN's new FPI rankings, No. 10 in the ACC and No. 6 in the Coastal. The Blue Devils are expected to have 6.2 wins in 2020, according to the statistics.

Duke Offers Four-Star Guard Weston Franklin

Duke continues to look to add bulk to its 2021 recruiting class with an offer to four-star offensive guard Weston Franklin of Jesup, Georgia. He is the third offensive lineman to pick up a Duke offer in the last few days.

The First Person Coach Mike Krzyzewski Had Speak to Team USA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski welcomed Capt. Scotty Smiley as a guest at a Duke game this season. Capt. Smiley is the first blind active officer in the U.S. Army and an Iraq War hero. He was also the first person to speak to Coach K's team when he took over coaching Team USA.

CBs Coach Chris Hampton: Duke Has Phenomenal Work Environment

New assistant fits in well with Blue Devils staff

2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Has Duke in Top Five

Duke took another step toward landing its point guard of the future when top 2021 target Kennedy Chandler included the Blue Devils in his five finalists. Duke will have to beat out UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee and Memphis.

ESPN 2021 Top 60 Littered With Duke Targets

ESPN released its Top 60 rankings for 2021 high school basketball prospects, and Duke targets make up seven of the top 15 players.

Duke's Mark Gilbert: I Can Be the Player I Was Before, Even Better

Duke's Mark Gilbert was an All-ACC corner before a hip problem requiring multiple surgeries cost him two seasons. Now he's back and says he can be "the player I was before and even better."

Three-Star Tackle Jacoby Jackson Gets Offer From Duke

Duke continues to search for help at the tackle position in the class of 2021. The Blue Devils offered their second prospect at that spot in a week in three-star Arlington, Texas lineman Jacoby Jackson.

Paolo Banchero Includes Duke on List of Six Finalists

Five-star Paolo Banchero, a top-four prospect in the class of 2021, has cut his list of college finalists to six. While North Carolina didn't make the cut, the Duke Blue Devils did, joining Kentucky, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Washington and Arizona.

New Duke CB Coach Chris Hampton: "I Wanted to Play For Coach Cutcliffe"

New Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton spent his career working to get a Power Five job, then, when Duke had an opening, things moved lightning fast. That was due to his connections to members of the Duke staff, and his high school recruitment by David Cutcliffe.

