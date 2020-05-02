Mark Gilbert is in a better situation than many of his Duke teammates as the former All-ACC cornerback works at home to prepare for the 2020 season.

“I’m in Charlotte, North Carolina right now,” he said. “I’ve been in quarantine, like the rest of the world.”

However, while many of his teammates are working out with backpacks full of books, he has access to all the equipment he needs.

“Fortunately, there’s a local gym,” he told the football program’s All 22 podcast. “They’re still operating, so I’ve been able to go there—Velocity Performance here in Charlotte. They’re taking many health precautions. That’s been pretty good. I’ve been lifting, running, doing agility, all of that. Stengthening. The whole nine yards.”

On days when he can’t make it to the gym, he can also work out at home, with a partner.

“I;ve got some dumbbells,” he said. “I’ve got some weights, jump rope. My mom has a little home workout she does, so I do some stuff with her. It’s been good.”

Gilbert has missed two years with a hip injury that required multiple surgical procedures. The time away from the field helped him get a new perspective on the game.

“It’s interesting how it’s two entirely different perspectives from playing and watching on the sideline,” he said. “You learn. You see more. You’re able to see your opponents in a different perspective as well. That helps with film study, football IQ. I was able to learn lot more about the game, a lot more about my own teammates, the other guys, the other teams in the ACC. I was also able to learn how to be a better leader by learning and seeing how I could help other players on the team.”

While he couldn’t contribute in the secondary, Gilbert was able to do what he could as a student coach.

“Just because I wasn’t able to play, that didn’t mean I was impaired mentally or my mouth didn’t work,” he said. “When I did get hurt, I just had a different role. Any way I can help the team, I can do that."