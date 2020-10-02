The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Thursday that Duke senior safety Michael Carter II has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy.



Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receiving his own 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue.



In December of 2014, Duke won the first William V. Campbell Trophy in program history as former linebacker David Helton took home the prestigious honor.



Carter II, a 5-11, 190-pound Douglasville, Ga., native has been instrumental in Duke's secondary throughout his four years. In 38 career games (28 starts), he has compiled 106 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and 17 pass breakups. In three games of 2020, Carter II has registered 12 tackles with six of those coming against No. 10 Notre Dame in Duke's opener.



In the classroom, Carter II is pursuing a degree in public policy along with a certificate in markets and management. He currently holds a 3.370 cumulative GPA and is set to graduate from Duke in May. An All-ACC Academic Football Team selection in 2018 and 2019, Carter II has also been placed on the ACC Academic Honor Roll in each of his three seasons with the Blue Devils so far.



"This is terrific news. To set a record for the number of Campbell nominees is extra special during the pandemic because it shows how the stature of the award continues to rise even during these challenging times," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. "We have worked hard to expand the profile of the award, and it's extremely gratifying to have so many schools participate this year with nominations. We believe it sends an important message to the younger student-athletes that you truly can do it all, succeeding on the field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community."



Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.



"It is wonderful to see a record number of semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy during such a turbulent year, proving the Future for Football is bright," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist's achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates."



