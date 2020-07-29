New ACC Schedule Creates Oddities for Duke

The ACC’s 2020 football scheduling model, announced on Wednesday afternoon, creates a unique situation for several conference teams, including Duke.

The league will play 10 conference games and one non-conference game, and Notre Dame will be included as a conference member for the season. Divisional play has been eliminated, and the two teams with the best conference record will play in the ACC Championship Game.

A 10-game ACC schedule will be the most conference games Duke has ever played in a season. Duke’s road game at Notre Dame, originally scheduled as a non-conference game, has been converted into a conference game, making it Duke’s first new conference opponent since it played Louisville in 2016, for the first time since the Cardinals joined the league.

ACC Coastal Division members Pitt and Miami have been removed from Duke’s schedule. This will be the first season Duke doesn’t play Pitt since the Panthers joined the ACC for the 2013 season. It’s the first year without a Duke-Miami game since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2005.

Syracuse, Boston College and Florida State were added to Duke’s schedule. It’s the second year in a row that Duke has played Syracuse and will be Duke’s first trip to the Cuse since 2014. Duke didn’t have any trips to Syracuse on future ACC schedules, which run through the 2024 season.

This will be Duke’s first game against Florida State since 2017, when the Noles last came to Wallace Wade Stadium. The next Duke-FSU game on the schedule was supposed to be a trip to Tallahassee in 2024.

It will be Duke’s first game against Boston College since the Eagles came to Durham in 2015. Duke’s next scheduled game with B.C. was supposed to come on the road in 2022.

It will also be Duke’s first 11-game season since 2005.