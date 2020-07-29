BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

New ACC Schedule Creates Oddities for Duke

ShawnKrest

The ACC’s 2020 football scheduling model, announced on Wednesday afternoon, creates a unique situation for several conference teams, including Duke.

The league will play 10 conference games and one non-conference game, and Notre Dame will be included as a conference member for the season. Divisional play has been eliminated, and the two teams with the best conference record will play in the ACC Championship Game.

A 10-game ACC schedule will be the most conference games Duke has ever played in a season. Duke’s road game at Notre Dame, originally scheduled as a non-conference game, has been converted into a conference game, making it Duke’s first new conference opponent since it played Louisville in 2016, for the first time since the Cardinals joined the league.

ACC Coastal Division members Pitt and Miami have been removed from Duke’s schedule. This will be the first season Duke doesn’t play Pitt since the Panthers joined the ACC for the 2013 season. It’s the first year without a Duke-Miami game since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2005.

Syracuse, Boston College and Florida State were added to Duke’s schedule. It’s the second year in a row that Duke has played Syracuse and will be Duke’s first trip to the Cuse since 2014. Duke didn’t have any trips to Syracuse on future ACC schedules, which run through the 2024 season.

This will be Duke’s first game against Florida State since 2017, when the Noles last came to Wallace Wade Stadium. The next Duke-FSU game on the schedule was supposed to be a trip to Tallahassee in 2024.

It will be Duke’s first game against Boston College since the Eagles came to Durham in 2015. Duke’s next scheduled game with B.C. was supposed to come on the road in 2022.

It will also be Duke’s first 11-game season since 2005.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's New 2020 ACC Football Schedule

The ACC announced its 2020 football scheduling plan, which will be 10 conference and one non-conference game. Here's a look at Duke's new list of ACC opponents for the upcoming season

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball's Record Against Conference USA

Duke has had some titanic ACC games against former Conference USA team Louisville. The Blue Devils have never lost to a current member of CUSA, however.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram's Father Discusses How He Raised Him Right

Brandon Ingram made a shoe donation to every hospital employee in his hometown. His father, Donald, discussed how he raised Brandon right. Watch his full remarks to the hospital staff here.

ShawnKrest

Kinston Hospital Makes Video Thanking Brandon Ingram

The employees of Kinston's Lenoir UNC Health Care hospital showed their thanks to Brandon Ingram by making a video depicting them wearing the Adidas shoes he gave each employee to do their jobs on the front lines of the pandemic.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram's Shoe Donation Had $85,000 Price Tag

Brandon Ingram's father gave background information on the Duke and New Orleans Pelicans star's shoe donation to employees of his hometown hospital. He initially planned to do a back-to-school backpack donation, but instead spent the $85,000 on frontline workers.

ShawnKrest

Brandon Ingram Gives Adidas Shoes to Every Hospital Worker in Home Town

Former Duke player and current New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram gave back to his community hospital, donating a pair of Adidas to all 982 hospital employees to thank them for their front-line work fighting the pandemic

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II Projected as Second Rounder in 2021 Draft

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph is projected to be a second-round pick in one outlet's mock 2021 NFL Draft. Duke hasn't had a defensive player selected since 2014.

ShawnKrest

Duke Closes Campus to Juniors and Seniors

Duke's fall and winter sports teams are in limbo as the school announced that juniors and seniors will take online classes and are not allowed in campus dining halls, residence halls or social spaces. Athletes can apply for an exception, if they demonstrated special circumstances, which will be reviewed by the school.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From Safety Placide Djungu-Sungu

Duke got its 13th commitment in the class of 2021 and its first safety when Arlington (Texas) Martin High three-star Placide Djungu-Sungu chose the Blue Devils over Northwestern, Washington and Utah

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against Conference USA

Duke is scheduled to play two CUSA teams this year--Charlotte and Middle Tennessee. The Blue Devils are 8-1 against the conference all-time.

ShawnKrest