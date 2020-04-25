NFL Draft Day Open Thread Day Three

Chances are good that Duke's seniors will have an NFL team by the end of the day.

Linebacker Koby Quansah, defensive linemen Trevon McSwain, Edgar Cerenord and Tre Hornbuckle, punter Austin Parker, quarterback Quentin Harris and safety Dylan Singleton aren't listed in Mel Kiper's Best Available Players at their respective positions, but it's possible that some teams have a different ranking than the ESPN draft guru.

Rounds four through seven will take place Saturday afternoon, then any undrafted players will scramble to sign free agent contracts.

Another Clemson player goes to the Raiders early in round four. Guard John Simpson played against Duke, starting at left guard, in 2018.

The Panthers take Notre Dame corner Troy Pride. He had six tackles against the Blue Devils in November, including three solo stops. Pride also had an interception that he returned 19 yards to set up an Irish touchdown.