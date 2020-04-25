BlueDevilCountry
NFL Draft Day Open Thread Day Three

ShawnKrest

Chances are good that Duke's seniors will have an NFL team by the end of the day.

Linebacker Koby Quansah, defensive linemen Trevon McSwain, Edgar Cerenord and Tre Hornbuckle, punter Austin Parker, quarterback Quentin Harris and safety Dylan Singleton aren't listed in Mel Kiper's Best Available Players at their respective positions, but it's possible that some teams have a different ranking than the ESPN draft guru.

Rounds four through seven will take place Saturday afternoon, then any undrafted players will scramble to sign free agent contracts.

Another Clemson player goes to the Raiders early in round four. Guard John Simpson played against Duke, starting at left guard, in 2018.

The Panthers take Notre Dame corner Troy Pride. He had six tackles against the Blue Devils in November, including three solo stops. Pride also had an interception that he returned 19 yards to set up an Irish touchdown.

NFL Draft Day Open Thread, Day Two

Duke isn't likely to see any players drafted on Day Two of the NFL Draft, but there's still plenty of action and drama as the second and third rounds are held remotely. Duke opponents Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame should all have players taken, and the Giants will continue to support QB Daniel Jones. We'll have all the news and analysis from night two

ShawnKrest

Luca Diamont: "It Comes Down to My Athleticism"

Duke freshman quarterback Luca Diamont is working out in a house full of boys, as one of six brothers. "Growing up, it was always a dogfight, no matter what it was." Diamont talks about what he brings to Duke and his progress in recovering from an offseason procedure.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: I Bring Poise, Experience, Leadership, Winning Attitude

Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice is "kind of in the middle," since he can't fully join Duke's program yet. But he's making the transition and talks about the decision to transfer and what he brings to the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Day Open Thread

No Blue Devils but plenty of drama as well as impressive background memorabilia in some ESPN at-home shots. We bring you the news and analysis of draft day.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the NFL Draft: Notre Dame Prospects

Duke played three College Football Playoff teams over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Each of those opponents will send more than half a dozen players to NFL teams. So, while Duke may not have anyone selected early in the draft, we look at some of the Notre Dame players the Blue Devils battled in 2016 and 2019 who might get selected.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the Draft: Clemson Prospects

Since Duke isn't expected to have anyone selected early in the 2020 NFL Draft, we're looking at the top draft prospects the Blue Devils have seen up close and personal. Here are more than half a dozen Clemson players expected to be taken

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the NFL Draft: Alabama Prospects

It should come as no surprise to Duke that the Crimson Tide are loaded with NFL talent. In addition to Jerry Jeudy and Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama has at least another half dozen prospects who helped beat the Blue Devils and should be selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the Draft: Jerry Jeudy

While Duke doesn't have anyone likely to be taken early in Thursday's NFL Draft, they saw plenty of first-round talent last season, including Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, who had one of the best games of his career against the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the Draft: Tua Tagovailoa

Duke isn't expected to have any players taken in the early rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. Duke has played against several players expected to hear their name early in the draft, however. That includes Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who looked like a top-10 pick against the Blue Devils in the opener.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: Top 2021 Target Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is the top prospect in the class of 2021, although he may reclassify to 2020. Duke is in his top 10 for the five-star small forward. Here's a look at his game

ShawnKrest