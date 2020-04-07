BlueDevilCountry
NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Any Picks Violate Social Distancing?

ShawnKrest

Unlike last year, when quarterback Daniel Jones was taken by the Giants with the sixth overall pick, Duke isn’t expected to have any players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft later this month.

If Blue Devil football fans are looking for a reason to tune into a Duke-less NFL Draft later this month, sports book BetOnline has them covered.

With no live sports to set lines on, BetOnline has created several prop bets surrounding the NFL’s all virtual broadcast of the NFL Draft this year. Teams will have virtual war rooms, and picks will react to their selections from home, instead of in person in Las Vegas, where the draft was scheduled to be held.

So here’s a look at the NFL Draft broadcast prop bets:

Who will No. 1 overall pick hug first?

Mom 5/4

Dad 5/2

Girlfriend 3/1

Friend 7/1

Sibling 7/1

Like everyone else, NFL Draft picks are subject to the same large gathering and social distancing regulations as the rest of us. But this is the NFL Draft! Will anyone violate the regulation?

Highest number of people in same room

Over/Under 9½

Total dogs shown during the first round

Over/Under 3½

Total cats shown during the first round

Over/Under ½

Then there are the Skype/Zoom related issues that we’re all becoming familiar with:

Will any draftee experience local technical difficulties?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will any first round draftee put on the wrong team hat?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will any draftee be shown drinking beer?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Will any draftee pop champagne?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1700 (1/17)

Duke Wins National Title in 2020 Tourney Simulation

Monday was scheduled to be the National Championship Game, but with the tournament scheduled, a video game company simulated March Madness, and Duke fared well. Read more

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 4-Star QB Christian Veilleux

Duke, Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee are all fighting for 4-star QB Christian Veilleux. A look at his highlight tape makes it clear why they're all so interested. Read more

ShawnKrest

Patrick Tape Re-Commits to Duke

Rewind the Tape. Duke filled a hole in the post for next season's team with the guy who created it -- Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape, who decommitted three days ago. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Final Four for QB Christian Veilleux

Duke has some elite company after the Blue Devils made the final four for four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux. Duke will compete with Penn State, Tennessee and Clemson. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Post Indicates Wendell Moore Return

Wendell Moore Jr. was expected to return for a second year at Duke, and a post by the program's social media team seems to confirm that. Read more

ShawnKrest

Former Duke Target Alan Griffin Transfers to Syracuse

Duke didn't land Illinois transfer Alan Griffin, but the Blue Devils will see him again, as he wound up with ACC rival Syracuse. The Orange may land another transfer well-known to Duke, as well. Read more

ShawnKrest

Talented Duke Teams Countdown Reaches a National Champ

The countdown of the most-talented Duke teams ever reaches it first two Final Four teams, as well a national champion as we approach the 10,000 NBA point barrier. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Duke Games on Pat Forde's List of Final Four Classics

We won't crown a new champ this year, so why not look back at the best games in men's Final Four history? Pat Forde picks out the best men's Final Four games in history and Duke makes three appearances.

ShawnKrest

No College Football? Former Power 5 Pres. Says It's Likely

While Duke's David Cutcliffe and Clemson's Dabo Swinney preparing for a season, former K-State president Jon Wefald said he doesn't expect a season unless there's a COVID-19 vaccine by July. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert's Return

David Cutcliffe thinks this year's Duke team might have the best defense since he's been the Blue Devils' coach. He also breaks down the quarterback competition. Watch

ShawnKrest