NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Any Picks Violate Social Distancing?

Unlike last year, when quarterback Daniel Jones was taken by the Giants with the sixth overall pick, Duke isn’t expected to have any players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft later this month.

If Blue Devil football fans are looking for a reason to tune into a Duke-less NFL Draft later this month, sports book BetOnline has them covered.

With no live sports to set lines on, BetOnline has created several prop bets surrounding the NFL’s all virtual broadcast of the NFL Draft this year. Teams will have virtual war rooms, and picks will react to their selections from home, instead of in person in Las Vegas, where the draft was scheduled to be held.

So here’s a look at the NFL Draft broadcast prop bets:

Who will No. 1 overall pick hug first?

Mom 5/4

Dad 5/2

Girlfriend 3/1

Friend 7/1

Sibling 7/1

Like everyone else, NFL Draft picks are subject to the same large gathering and social distancing regulations as the rest of us. But this is the NFL Draft! Will anyone violate the regulation?

Highest number of people in same room

Over/Under 9½

Total dogs shown during the first round

Over/Under 3½

Total cats shown during the first round

Over/Under ½

Then there are the Skype/Zoom related issues that we’re all becoming familiar with:

Will any draftee experience local technical difficulties?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will any first round draftee put on the wrong team hat?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will any draftee be shown drinking beer?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Will any draftee pop champagne?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1700 (1/17)