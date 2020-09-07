NFL Prop Bets for Daniel Jones, Jamison Crowder

Six Blue Devils made NFL rosters when teams made their final cuts down to 53 men prior to the 2020 season. Two of those players have lines for prop bets on their statistical performance for the upcoming year.

BetOnline released over/under props for close to 500 NFL players. Included on that list is New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The first-round draft pick in 2019 took over as starter early in his rookie year and finished with 3,027 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 starts.

BetOnline expects him to step up his production slightly in a full year at the helm. The over/under on Jones’ passing yards for the 2020 regular season is 3,865.5. That’s higher than the over/under for Bengals rookie Joe Burrow, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and New England’s Cam Newton.

The over under for touchdown passes for Jones in the 2020 regular season is 25, just one more than last season. That’s higher than Burrow, Allen, Newton, Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater and matches the over/unders for Jared Goff of the Rams and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

The over/under on Jones interceptions for the 2020 regular season is 15.5. Among contenders for NFL starting quarterback jobs, only the Jets’ Sam Darnold has an over/under as high.

Former Blue Devil Jamison Crowder also has prop bets listed for the 2020 season. The Jets wide receiver has an over/under on receiving yards for the upcoming regular season set at 849.5. That’s higher than his career high, which was 847, in 2016. Crowder had 833 yards last year.

The over/under on Crowder’s regular season touchdown catches is 5.5. He had six last year and a career high of seven in 2016, the only two years in his five in the league that he topped that mark.