Signing Day Drama for Duke: Da'Quan Johnson

ShawnKrest

This National Signing Day, Duke has more work to do than most years. David Cutcliffe’s usual M.O. is to secure commitments from prospects early, then sit tight and wait for the letters of intent to arrive. This year, however, Duke has 12 commitments as Signing Day closes in, and the Blue Devils have extra slots to fill, following the departure of a half-dozen underclassmen who graduated early and moved on.

In an ongoing series, we look at the last-minute maneuvering Duke is involved in as they have unfamiliar NSD Drama.

In this installment, we look at a commit that Duke is looking to flip: Alabama athlete Da’Quan Johnson.

The 5-foot-11.5, 175-pound prospect out of Flomaton, Alabama is a 3-star recruit rated No. 1,820 in the class and No. 146 at athlete, according to 247Sports. He was the Alabama Class 3A Back of the Year as a junior, ran for more than 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns while passing for 1,900 yards and 23 scores. He committed to Troy prior to the season, picking the Trojans over offers from South Alabama, Army and Southern Miss.

Duke has made a late push to try to pry Johnson free from home-state Troy. The Blue Devils offered him a scholarship on December 3.

A few days later, Johnson took the only official visit he’s taken during his recruitment, visiting Duke.

It's easy to see why Duke is interested in this two-way standout. Whether at quarterback or running back, Johnson is dangerous with the ball in his hand. He has the quickness to avoid contact as he weaves up the middle on RPOs, but he also doesn’t shy away from defenders. Over and over in his highlight film, he bounces off of potential tacklers or lowers his shoulder and runs through to gain yards after contact. He has the speed to leave defenders behind once he gets into space as well.

Johnson might end up playing safety in college, however. That’s where Troy intends to use him, and he shows excellent anticipation and closing speed on defense, as well as the willingness to lay a lick on a ballcarrier.

The prospect of a Duke education is obviously a tempting lure. Is it enough to convince Johnson to leave home and head north? We’ll find out in the next few days.

Football

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

Duke still has roster spots to fill with less than a week to go until National Signing Day. With some rare drama as NSD gets closer, we take a look at Duke's unresolved storylines in an ongoing series. This time, we look at Georgia linebacker and Louisville target Ryan Smith. Read more.

Beyond the Box: Vernon Carey Picks Up Post Quickly

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey never played the post in high school and has learned all his moves down low since arriving at Duke. But his stats and the beyond-the-box-score numbers both show that he's dominating underneath. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Jontavis Robertson

ShawnKrest

With only 12 commitments and five days until the early National Signing Day, Duke has some work to do. We dive into the rare NSD Drama for Duke in an ongoing series. Today, we look at a Georgia receiver that's getting a push. Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team 2010-2019: Special Teams

ShawnKrest

Duke had its all-time best kicker, punt returner and kick returner play during the last decade, making the selection process for All-Decade special teams fairly easy. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ger-Cari Caldwell

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe prefers a drama-free signing day, but with just 12 commits, things are going down to the wire this year. In the first of an ongoing series, we look at prospect Ger-Cari Caldwell.

Duke Offers Junior Trevor Keels

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski checked in on Blue Devil signee Jeremy Roach earlier this week, then made an offer to his teammate, Trevor Keels after the junior put on an MVP performance. Read more.

A Look At How Tre Jones' Passing Has Changed

ShawnKrest

Without two of college basketball's best finishers on this year's team, Tre Jones has actually increased his assist numbers over last year. Here's how.

Duke All-Decade Team: Defense, 2010-2019

ShawnKrest

Duke's football program has had a resurgence over the last 10 years. As the 2010s end, we look back on the top Blue Devils defensive players over that span in our second All Decade Team installment. Read more

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Offers Charles Bediako, Kennedy Chandler

ShawnKrest

Duke is in the midst of 13 days between games, giving coach Mike Krzyzewski a chance to reach out to two juniors--center Charles Bediako and point guard Kennedy Chandler. Read more.

Mike Krzyzewski Is Tenth Highest-Paid Coach In Sports

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is the tenth-highest paid coach in all of U.S. sports, according to a new list. Coach K is the highest-paid coach in college basketball, earning $9 million a year. Read more.