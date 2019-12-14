Signing Day Drama for Duke: Da'Quan Johnson

This National Signing Day, Duke has more work to do than most years. David Cutcliffe’s usual M.O. is to secure commitments from prospects early, then sit tight and wait for the letters of intent to arrive. This year, however, Duke has 12 commitments as Signing Day closes in, and the Blue Devils have extra slots to fill, following the departure of a half-dozen underclassmen who graduated early and moved on.

In an ongoing series, we look at the last-minute maneuvering Duke is involved in as they have unfamiliar NSD Drama.

In this installment, we look at a commit that Duke is looking to flip: Alabama athlete Da’Quan Johnson.

The 5-foot-11.5, 175-pound prospect out of Flomaton, Alabama is a 3-star recruit rated No. 1,820 in the class and No. 146 at athlete, according to 247Sports. He was the Alabama Class 3A Back of the Year as a junior, ran for more than 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns while passing for 1,900 yards and 23 scores. He committed to Troy prior to the season, picking the Trojans over offers from South Alabama, Army and Southern Miss.

Duke has made a late push to try to pry Johnson free from home-state Troy. The Blue Devils offered him a scholarship on December 3.

A few days later, Johnson took the only official visit he’s taken during his recruitment, visiting Duke.

It's easy to see why Duke is interested in this two-way standout. Whether at quarterback or running back, Johnson is dangerous with the ball in his hand. He has the quickness to avoid contact as he weaves up the middle on RPOs, but he also doesn’t shy away from defenders. Over and over in his highlight film, he bounces off of potential tacklers or lowers his shoulder and runs through to gain yards after contact. He has the speed to leave defenders behind once he gets into space as well.

Johnson might end up playing safety in college, however. That’s where Troy intends to use him, and he shows excellent anticipation and closing speed on defense, as well as the willingness to lay a lick on a ballcarrier.

The prospect of a Duke education is obviously a tempting lure. Is it enough to convince Johnson to leave home and head north? We’ll find out in the next few days.