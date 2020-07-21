One Blue Devil Makes SI Publishers' All-ACC Team

The publishers of Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites covering ACC teams (including Blue Devil Country) voted on the 2020 Preseason All-ACC team.

One Blue Devil made the squad—kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson, who tied an ACC record with two return touchdowns in a game last year.

Duke tied three Atlantic Division teams—Louisville, NC State and Syracuse—with one selection. Eight teams, including four Coastal Division foes, had multiple players selected. Two Coastal teams—Georgia Tech and Virginia—were shut out.

Virginia Tech led the way with four members of the team. Florida State, Clemson, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest had three players each. There were six unanimous choices: FSU defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and offensive lineman Jackson Carman, Pitt safety Paris Ford, and Boston College linebacker Max Richardson.

Sports Illustrated Publishers’ All-ACC Team, Preseason 2020

Offense

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Running Back: Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Wide Receivers: Sage Surratt (Wake Forest), Dazz Newsome (UNC), Tutu Atwell (Louisville), Tamorrion Terry (FSU)

Tight End: Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Offensive Linemen: Jackson Carman (Clemson), Ben Petrula (Boston College), Jimmy Morrissey (Pitt), Christian Darrisaw (VT), Lecitus Smith (VT)

Defense

Defensive Ends: Greg Rousseau (Miami), Carlos Basham (Wake Forest)

Defensive Tackles: Marvin Wilson (FSU), Jalen Twyman (Pitt)

Linebackers: Max Richardson (Boston College), Chazz Surratt (UNC), Rayshard Ashby (VT)

Cornerbacks: Asante Samuel (FSU), Caleb Farley (VT)

Safeties: Andre Cisco (Syracuse), Paris Ford (Pitt)

Special Teams

Kicker: Nick Sciba (Wake Forest)

Punter: Trenton Gill (NC State)

KR/PR: Damond Philyaw-Johnson (Duke)