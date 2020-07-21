BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

One Blue Devil Makes SI Publishers' All-ACC Team

ShawnKrest

The publishers of Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites covering ACC teams (including Blue Devil Country) voted on the 2020 Preseason All-ACC team.

One Blue Devil made the squad—kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson, who tied an ACC record with two return touchdowns in a game last year.

Duke tied three Atlantic Division teams—Louisville, NC State and Syracuse—with one selection. Eight teams, including four Coastal Division foes, had multiple players selected. Two Coastal teams—Georgia Tech and Virginia—were shut out.

Virginia Tech led the way with four members of the team. Florida State, Clemson, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest had three players each. There were six unanimous choices: FSU defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and offensive lineman Jackson Carman, Pitt safety Paris Ford, and Boston College linebacker Max Richardson.

Sports Illustrated Publishers’ All-ACC Team, Preseason 2020

Offense

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Running Back: Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Wide Receivers: Sage Surratt (Wake Forest), Dazz Newsome (UNC), Tutu Atwell (Louisville), Tamorrion Terry (FSU)

Tight End: Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Offensive Linemen: Jackson Carman (Clemson), Ben Petrula (Boston College), Jimmy Morrissey (Pitt), Christian Darrisaw (VT), Lecitus Smith (VT)

Defense

Defensive Ends: Greg Rousseau (Miami), Carlos Basham (Wake Forest)

Defensive Tackles: Marvin Wilson (FSU), Jalen Twyman (Pitt)

Linebackers: Max Richardson (Boston College), Chazz Surratt (UNC), Rayshard Ashby (VT)

Cornerbacks: Asante Samuel (FSU), Caleb Farley (VT)

Safeties: Andre Cisco (Syracuse), Paris Ford (Pitt)

Special Teams

Kicker: Nick Sciba (Wake Forest)

Punter: Trenton Gill (NC State)

KR/PR: Damond Philyaw-Johnson (Duke)

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Almarion Crim

Today's entry in our series evaluating the SI All-American candidates in Duke's class of 2021 focuses on Alabama offensive lineman Almarion Crim, a tackle who projects to guard in college.

ShawnKrest

Three Duke Recruits Named to High School Butkus Award Watch List

Three Duke recruits: Ethan Calvert, Smael Mondon and Prince Kollie, were named to the High School Butkus Award watch list. The award is given to the top prep linebacker in the country

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Special Teams: I'm Enthused

Duke needs to break in a new kicker and punter, but the Blue Devils have everyone else back on special teams, including All-America candidate Damond Philyaw-Johnson as a return man

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Riley Leonard

We begin our series taking in depth looks at Duke's 11 SIAA candidates in the class of 2021 with quarterback prospect Riley Leonard

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Three-Star OT Tyler Magnuson

Duke is looking to add another offensive tackle to the two already committed for 2021, and Tyler Magnuson is the latest to receive an offer from the Blue Devils. Arizona and Syracuse are also pushing for the fast-rising three-star.

ShawnKrest

Noah Gray Named to Mackey Award Watch List

Duke tight end Noah Gray was named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award, given to college football's top tight end, for the second year in a row. He was also one of six Blue Devils recognized by Phil Steele's football preview

ShawnKrest

Duke Becomes First Power Five to Offer RB Trent Davis

Duke coach David Cutcliffe may have found a diamond in the rough, becoming the first Power Five to offer Alabama three-star RB Trent Davis, who other schools may think is too small.

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Grades and Projections for Duke's Roster

Duke has only had three players drafted in the last five years, but the Blue Devils are projected to have five players selected in 2021, according to Pro Football Network. Here's a look at Duke's draft grades

ShawnKrest

Duke's 2021 Recruiting Plans Get Clearer As Caleb Houstan Reclassifies

Duke's top 2022 target, Caleb Houstan, reclassified to the class of 2021, making the Blue Devils' plan for that recruiting cycle much clearer after Duke missed on two other targets and hopes faded for a third.

ShawnKrest

Lance Thomas Becomes 18th Former Blue Devil in NBA Restart

Lance Thomas will continue his NBA career when the NBA season resumes in the Orlando Bubble. The Nets signed Thomas as a replacement player, giving Duke 18 former players in the league's restart.

ShawnKrest