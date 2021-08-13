Over/Under Prop Lines For Duke's Mataeo Durant, Jalon Calhoun

Duke running back Mataeo Durant has spent the last three seasons splitting time with Deon Jackson. This year, with Jackson departed for the NFL, Durant will be the main workhorse in the Blue Devils backfield.

The bookmakers at SportsBettingDime.com think he’s up to the task. They’ve released preseason prop betting lines for individual statistics of key Power Five players.

Durant’s over/under on rushing yards for the upcoming season is 947.5. His previous season high in three years at Duke was 817, set last year. He and Jackson combined for 1,499 last year.

Durant’s over/under hurdle ranks fifth among ACC running backs, just behind Louisville’s Jalen Mitchell and just ahead of Syracuse’s Sean Tucker.

Rushing yards

Wake Forest’s Christian Beal-Smith Over/Under Rushing Yards: 1,095.5

Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs Over/Under Rushing Yards: 999.5

NC State’s Zonovan Knight Over/Under Rushing Yards: 992/5

Louisville’s Jalen Mitchell Over/Under Rushing Yards: 975.5

Duke’s Mateo Durant Over/Under Rushing Yards: 947.5

Syracuse’s Sean Tucker Over/Under Rushing Yards: 875.5

Clemson’s Lyn-J Dixon Over/Under Rushing Yards: 846.5

Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda Over/Under Rushing Yards: 744.5

Virginia Tech’s Jalen Holston Over/Under Rushing Yards: 715.5

Miami’s Cam'Ron Harris Over/Under Rushing Yards: 698.5

North Carolina’s Ty Chandler Over/Under Rushing Yards: 659.5

Boston College’s Travis Levy Over/Under Rushing Yards: 625.5

FSU’s Jashaun Corbin Over/Under Rushing Yards: 575.5

UVa’s Wayne Taulapapa Over/Under Rushing Yards: 499.5





Duke also had a receiver listed. Jalon Calhoun has an over/under of 697.5 receiving yards, which ranks twelfth among ACC receivers. Calhoun had 349 yards last season, which was second on the team, nine yards behind Jake Bobo, who also returns. He led the team with 420 yards as a true freshman in 2019.

Receiving

Wake Forest’s Jaquarii Roberson Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,209.5

BC’s Zay Flowers Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,123.5

Clemson’s Justyn Ross Over/Under Receiving Yards: 1,092.5

North Carolina’s Josh Downs Over/Under Receiving Yards: 922.5

Pitt’s Jordan Addison Over/Under Receiving Yards: 899.5

Miami’s Mike Harley Over/Under Receiving Yards: 891.5

Virginia Tech’s Tayvion Robinson Over/Under Receiving Yards: 824.5

Syracuse’s Taj Harris Over/Under Receiving Yards: 822.5

NC State’s Emeka Emezie Over/Under Receiving Yards: 801.5

UVa’s Billy Kemp Over/Under Receiving Yards: 774.5

Louisville’s Braden Smith Over/Under Receiving Yards: 767.5

Duke’s Jalon Calhoun Over/Under Receiving Yards: 697.5

FSU’s Ontaria Wilson Over/Under Receiving Yards: 686.5

Georgia Tech does not have a receiver with a prop line.