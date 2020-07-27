Duke Gets Commitment From Safety Placide Djungu-Sungu

Duke added a safety to its class of 2021 when three-star Texas defensive back Placide Djungu-Sungu committed to the Blue Devils over the weekend.

Djungu-Sungu is a 6-foot, 170-pounder from Arlington, Texas’ Martin High. He announced the news on his Twitter account, Sunday, saying, “Dear Lord, thank you for this day. Thank you for every trial, tribulation and blessing that you have placed in my life. For if not for them, I would not be where I am, how I am and that is exactly how you want me. Lord, thank you for every life that has touched me and every life that I have touched on my journey this far. Thank you for the meaningful relationships, lessons and values that have made me into the person I am today and most importantly, bless their development and demonstration in my life as I go to glorify you while continuing my academic and athletic pursuits at Duke University!”

He chose Duke from more than a dozen offers, including Northwestern, Utah, Washington and Air Force. The Blue Devils offered him in late March.

Duke’s defense relies heavily on its safeties, and Djungu-Sungu is a fast, athletic tackler who will fit the Blue Devils mold. He had 83 tackles last season, including four tackles for loss, six pass breakups—a year after breaking up nine—and two interceptions. He also produced a safety, the second of his career, and forced a fumble, also the second of his career. He closes fast and hits hard and is also a valuable member of special teams.

Duke has four defensive backs in its 13-man class of 2021, but the first three commitments were all expected to play cornerback.