Duke Gets Commitment From Safety Placide Djungu-Sungu

ShawnKrest

Duke added a safety to its class of 2021 when three-star Texas defensive back Placide Djungu-Sungu committed to the Blue Devils over the weekend.

Djungu-Sungu is a 6-foot, 170-pounder from Arlington, Texas’ Martin High. He announced the news on his Twitter account, Sunday, saying, “Dear Lord, thank you for this day. Thank you for every trial, tribulation and blessing that you have placed in my life. For if not for them, I would not be where I am, how I am and that is exactly how you want me. Lord, thank you for every life that has touched me and every life that I have touched on my journey this far. Thank you for the meaningful relationships, lessons and values that have made me into the person I am today and most importantly, bless their development and demonstration in my life as I go to glorify you while continuing my academic and athletic pursuits at Duke University!”

He chose Duke from more than a dozen offers, including Northwestern, Utah, Washington and Air Force. The Blue Devils offered him in late March.

Duke’s defense relies heavily on its safeties, and Djungu-Sungu is a fast, athletic tackler who will fit the Blue Devils mold. He had 83 tackles last season, including four tackles for loss, six pass breakups—a year after breaking up nine—and two interceptions. He also produced a safety, the second of his career, and forced a fumble, also the second of his career. He closes fast and hits hard and is also a valuable member of special teams.

Duke has four defensive backs in its 13-man class of 2021, but the first three commitments were all expected to play cornerback.

Duke's Record Against Conference USA

Duke is scheduled to play two CUSA teams this year--Charlotte and Middle Tennessee. The Blue Devils are 8-1 against the conference all-time.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Cole Bishop

One of Duke's 11 candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American in its class of 2021 commits is safety-turned-linebacker Cole Bishop. We take a closer look at Bishop.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Trent Broadnax

We continue looking at the SI All-American candidates in Duke's class of 2021 with an evaluation of one of the two wide receivers to have committed already: Trent Broadnax of Savannah, Ga's Benedictine Military School

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has returned to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Bubble after taking several days to attend to an urgent family medical emergency. The former Duke star will quarantine until Tuesday and be ready for Thursday's opening game.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Leaves Houston Rockets, NBA Bubble

Former Duke star Austin Rivers has left the Houston Rockets and the NBA's Orlando Bubble to attend to an urgent family matter. He's expected back this weekend, which would give him time to quarantine before Houston's first game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on Two SI All-American Candidates

Duke missed on a pair of SI All-American candidates when edge rusher Christian Burkhalter, who has had a Duke offer for a year, opted for Oregon. Wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton also committed to Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Announces Her Coaching Staff

Duke women's coach Kara Lawson said her priority in hiring a staff would be experience. Sure enough, her three assistants have combined for 46 years of coaching experience, including 13 as head coaches.

ShawnKrest

ACC Reportedly Considering Schedule Options for Football

The ACC is expected to make its decision on the football season some time next week, and it sounds like, regardless of what's decided, the currently posted schedules can be tossed in the trash. Here's the menu of items it's believed the league is choosing from.

ShawnKrest

Caleb Houstan Discusses Reclassification, Virginia's Recruitment

Duke has some competition on the recruiting trail for Caleb Houstan, as several teams have set up Zoom calls with the newly reclassified 2021 prospect, including an impressive presentation from UVA

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses RB Prospect Malachi Thomas to Virginia Tech

Duke continues its search for a 2021 running back after Malachi Thomas committed to ACC Coastal Division rival Virginia Tech. Duke had made a late push for Thomas, offering after he'd already announced a top 10

ShawnKrest

