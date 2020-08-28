SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Preview: What to Look For in Duke's Second Scrimmage

ShawnKrest

Duke will play its second scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday, August 29. With the clock ticking toward the season opener, the Blue Devils still have plenty to decide in the waning days of preseason. Here’s a look at what’s at stake for the upcoming scrimmage.

The depth chart:

This will be the last live game simulation before the team releases its first depth chart. Coach David Cutcliffe said he anticipated having it by mid-week, and “I met with the staff today and talked about that very thing—bracketing players on the depth chart.” And there are plenty of spots where the depth chart is still very unsettled.

Offensive line:

New line coach Greg Frey has been mixing and matching players at various spots on the line, as part of the “get to know you” phase of taking over the role. That means that there are still plenty of decisions to be made at the five starting positions and five backups.

“Right now we’re really working with about 10 people that are competing for either playing time and/or starting,” Cutcliffe said.

Secondary:

All throughout the spring and preseason, the depth in Duke’s secondary has been praised. Of course, with plenty of talent comes plenty of competition. “We’ve got guys competing at corner, guys competing at safety,” Cutcliffe said.

Quarterback:

Of course, the headline-grabbing competition is at quarterback, where Chris Katrenick, Gunnar Holmberg and Chase Brice are all fighting to start. Brice won round one, in last Saturday’s first scrimmage. Now, the coaches will move toward a final decision for the opener.

“We’re going to put a lot of different situations in the game, when you’re backed up, red zone, third down. I want to see how they respond to each one of those situations that do win and lose games, so that will be the focus for (scrimmage 2),” Cutcliffe said.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Preseason Camp: The Good and the Not So Good

Duke finished its final full week of August. Here's what's worked and what needs work in fall camp, including the play of Damond Philyaw-Johnson and Rocky Shelton (good) and ... a Mark Gilbert injury (not so good). But don't panic. It's a minor one

ShawnKrest

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe Offers Quarterback Arch Manning

David Cutcliffe has a long history with the Manning family, having coached Peyton and Eli in college. Now, his Duke Blue Devils have offered Arch Manning, nephew of the two quarterback stars and a top 2023 prospect.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice on Making the Transition During a Pandemic: "It's Been a Lot"

Duke quarterback Chase Brice is making a transition, after transferring to the Blue Devils from Clemson. The pandemic, which closed campus for much of the summer, has made things difficult. "It's been a lot," he said.

ShawnKrest

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Speaks at Campus Demonstration

Duke's basketball team and athletes on several other Blue Devil teams held a demonstration on campus, in Krzyzewskiville. Coach Mike Krzyzewski also spoke to the group, then had his players register to vote

ShawnKrest

Linebacker Trey Brown Commits to Duke

Outside linebacker Trey Brown will bring his pass rushing prowess to Duke after becoming the 17th member of the Blue Devils' growing 2021 class. Brown, son of 20-year NFL offensive lineman Ray Brown, plays both ways for his high school.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 4 of 4: Chase Brice--The Big Name

Chase Brice is the biggest name in the Duke quarterback battle, but the Clemson transfer is the new guy, needing to learn the system and his teammates.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 3 of 4: Gunnar Holmberg--Back From Injury

Gunnar Holmberg expected to compete for a spot on the quarterback depth chart last year. Instead, he spent the season rehabbing after injuring his knee in fall camp. Now he's back at 100 percent and ready to win the job

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 2 of 4: Chris Katrenick--The Early Leader

In part 2 of our four-part series, we look at the early leader in the Duke Blue Devils' quarterback battle--last year's backup, Chris Katrenick.

ShawnKrest

Duke's 3-Way Quarterback Battle, Part 1 of 4: Overview of the Competition

Duke's David Cutcliffe has three candidates to be the Blue Devils next starting quarterback. We take an in-depth look at who should win the job in the first of a four-part series on the battle

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Coach Kara Lawson: Not Sure a College Bubble Is Feasible

Kara Lawson came to Duke from the NBA Bubble, with Boston. She's not sure a similar setup would be feasible for college basketball, however.

ShawnKrest