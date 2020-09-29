Quarterback Change Not Likely For Duke This Week

David Cutcliffe talked about changes on Duke’s offense after an 0-3 start, but it seems like, at least for the time being, that won’t include major personnel changes, including at quarterback.

The team’s weekly two-deep depth chart was released, and Chase Brice is still listed as the starting quarterback, with Chris Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg as co-number twos. The receiver, line and running back positions were also unchanged.

Cutcliffe discussed what needs to change on offense in his weekly press conference.

“We need to finish blocks,” he said. “We need to finish every play. Which would include ball security. A play is five or six seconds long. We have to compete through those times. We’re so close.”

Cutcliffe held a film review on Sunday to emphasize attention to detail.

“I met with the whole offense,” he said. We watched the film down in our indoor together—50 something clips. They all saw what I saw I watched this tape all the way back on the bus. I watched it once I got home, again. I watched it again early Sunday morning. You have to finish. You have to finish every route, finish every detail as quarterback, finish every detail running the ball, every detail and every block.”

To help accomplish that, it sounds like the team will be hitting more in practice.

“Every part—running the ball, throwing, catching, taking care of the ball—is going to be better,” he said. “We’re going to continue to strive. We’re going to have to do some of the practice schedule as if COVID never happened. We’ve got to go do the things that we know are tried and have been proven in the past to get you where you need to be offensively. Quite honestly, you take a few risks when it comes to practicing like that. It’s going to be a little bit more physical, little bit more taxing. The team has to do a good job of taking care of themselves, getting more rest, hydrating, eating. It’s a challenging time, but it is for everybody. Let’s take the challenge.”