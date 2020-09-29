SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Quarterback Change Not Likely For Duke This Week

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe talked about changes on Duke’s offense after an 0-3 start, but it seems like, at least for the time being, that won’t include major personnel changes, including at quarterback.

The team’s weekly two-deep depth chart was released, and Chase Brice is still listed as the starting quarterback, with Chris Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg as co-number twos. The receiver, line and running back positions were also unchanged.

Cutcliffe discussed what needs to change on offense in his weekly press conference.

“We need to finish blocks,” he said. “We need to finish every play. Which would include ball security. A play is five or six seconds long. We have to compete through those times. We’re so close.”

Cutcliffe held a film review on Sunday to emphasize attention to detail.

“I met with the whole offense,” he said. We watched the film down in our indoor together—50 something clips. They all saw what I saw I watched this tape all the way back on the bus. I watched it once I got home, again. I watched it again early Sunday morning. You have to finish. You have to finish every route, finish every detail as quarterback, finish every detail running the ball, every detail and every block.”

To help accomplish that, it sounds like the team will be hitting more in practice.

“Every part—running the ball, throwing, catching, taking care of the ball—is going to be better,” he said. “We’re going to continue to strive. We’re going to have to do some of the practice schedule as if COVID never happened. We’ve got to go do the things that we know are tried and have been proven in the past to get you where you need to be offensively. Quite honestly, you take a few risks when it comes to practicing like that. It’s going to be a little bit more physical, little bit more taxing. The team has to do a good job of taking care of themselves, getting more rest, hydrating, eating. It’s a challenging time, but it is for everybody. Let’s take the challenge.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe: "There’s Nothing About Being 0-3 That We Dreamed We'd Be

Duke is 0-3, which came as a surprise to players and coaches. David Cutcliffe said that the team is feeling the stress of the slow start and the players need to pull together to help each other through.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II on Duke's Lack of Pass Rush Against UVA

After doing well in the first two games, Duke's pass rush couldn't put pressure on Virginia, getting just one sack in the loss. Chris Rumph explains what happened against the Cavs

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Luca Diamont

Duke had a three-way quarterback battle in the preseason and, three weeks later, may need to rethink the decision. Is it possible that the answer is outside of those three? We look at true freshman Luca Diamont in the final part of the four-part series

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Chris Katrenick

In a multi-part series, we look at options for Duke at quarterback after the offense has struggled early in the season. Today, we check in on last year's backup, Chris Katrenick

ShawnKrest

Change at Duke Quarterback? David Cutcliffe Addresses the Position

Chase Brice has seven turnovers in two games. David Cutcliffe wasn't ready to announce a change immediately after the game, but he was concerned with Duke's ball security

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Gunnar Holmberg

With Chase Brice's struggles, is Gunnar Holmberg the answer for Duke? His mobility will be a plus behind a line that has struggled to protect Brice. But Holmberg's garbage-time series against Virginia didn't instill confidence

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Chase Brice

At the end of camp, Chase Brice won Duke's starting quarterback job after a three-way competition. Three weeks later, it appears to be time to rethink things. In the first of a multi-part look at the candidates, we evaluate whether Brice is the answer

ShawnKrest

What Went Wrong in Duke's Loss to Virginia

Duke led in the second half at Virginia but was outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter to turn an early 10-point lead into a double-digit loss. David Cutcliffe breaks down what went wrong

ShawnKrest

UVA Continues Mastery of Duke

Duke turned it over seven times as it lost to Virginia for the sixth straight year to fall to 0-3 on a season that couldn't have started much worse for the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Duke at Virginia: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads to Virginia looking for its first win of the season after two losses. We'll have analysis and observations all afternoon long from a mostly empty Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

ShawnKrest