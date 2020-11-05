SI.com
Rakavius Chambers: Key to UNC Game is Who Physically "Pounds" the Other

ShawnKrest

Duke offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers thinks the Blue Devils will need to have its run game in gear to have long drives in the rivalry game against the Tar Heels.

“The keys to extending long drives are just communication and intensity,” he said. “Rivalry games come down to who wants to be the most physical team. Who’s going to pound the other team for a longer period of time. This week, in practice, we’ve taken it to heart. I anticipate the offensive line playing really well. I anticipate the offense playing really well and taking advantage of things that their defense offers.”

The Blue Devils have been hitting hard all week in preparation for the game.

“In practice, we’ve had very physical practices. I look forward to seeing that out there on the field on Saturday,” Chambers said.

The Blue Devils lost the Victory Bell to the Heels last season, which Chambers has not forgotten.

“We’re always motivated,” he said. “In rivalry games, it’s even heightened, because we lost the Victory Bell last year. We have definitely watched film. North Carolina is a good team. We’re also a very good team as well. We’ve taken to heart that we’re going to go out there, and our goal an as offensive line is to dominate. That’s our standard. Our standard on each and every play is to make sure your guy is on the ground, that your guy is moved and you have accomplished your assignment to the best of your ability.

