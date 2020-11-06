Duke's Rakavius Chambers: The Victory Bell Belongs In Durham

Duke lost last year’s game at UNC on an interception in the end zone with seconds left. There was also a small postgame skirmish as the Tar Heels went to the Duke sideline to retrieve the Victory Bell.

Offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers still remembers the feelings after the Blue Devils lost to the Tar Heels.

“It’s a rivalry game, so emotions are always high,” he said. “Last year, the way we lost the Victory Bell was tough. I think we’ve taken it to heart. That’s our extra motivation. We plan on getting that Victory Bell back, because it belongs in Durham. It belongs at Duke University. We plan on getting it back, and I think that’s our extra motivation.”

Chambers thinks Duke needs to be more physical than the Tar Heels to get a win, and that starts on the offensive line. He says the Blue Devils need to dominate the line of scrimmage.

What does that mean?

“You are the more physical team, taking it to other team,” he said. “They may beat you on couple plays here and there, but over and over and over again, you’re not letting the other team breathe. That suffocation breaks a defense down. In the end, you can tell that the defense can’t keep up. They don’t want to. They can’t continue to play at the level they were playing at the beginning of the game. In turn, you use those blocks to get big runs, big plays. Ultimately, you see dominance from the offensive line and the offensive players as a whole.”