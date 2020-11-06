SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Duke's Rakavius Chambers: The Victory Bell Belongs In Durham

ShawnKrest

Duke lost last year’s game at UNC on an interception in the end zone with seconds left. There was also a small postgame skirmish as the Tar Heels went to the Duke sideline to retrieve the Victory Bell.

Offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers still remembers the feelings after the Blue Devils lost to the Tar Heels.

“It’s a rivalry game, so emotions are always high,” he said. “Last year, the way we lost the Victory Bell was tough. I think we’ve taken it to heart. That’s our extra motivation. We plan on getting that Victory Bell back, because it belongs in Durham. It belongs at Duke University. We plan on getting it back, and I think that’s our extra motivation.”

Chambers thinks Duke needs to be more physical than the Tar Heels to get a win, and that starts on the offensive line. He says the Blue Devils need to dominate the line of scrimmage.

What does that mean?

“You are the more physical team, taking it to other team,” he said. “They may beat you on couple plays here and there, but over and over and over again, you’re not letting the other team breathe. That suffocation breaks a defense down. In the end, you can tell that the defense can’t keep up. They don’t want to. They can’t continue to play at the level they were playing at the beginning of the game. In turn, you use those blocks to get big runs, big plays. Ultimately, you see dominance from the offensive line and the offensive players as a whole.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Jalen Johnson Named to Watch Lists

Three more Blue Devils were named to Naismith Starting Five watch lists, joining Shooting Guard of Year candidate DJ Steward. Matthew Hurt was named to the Malone (power forward) Award. Wendell Moore and Jalen Johnson were listed for the Erving (small forward) Award

ShawnKrest

Rakavius Chambers: Key to UNC Game is Who Physically "Pounds" the Other

Duke offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers said that the key to beating North Carolina on Saturday is physical play. The winner will be the team that "pounds" the other and dominates

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Stopping UNC's Sam Howell

Duke will face North Carolina in the annual rivalry game this weekend, an a big key to the game will be stopping Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. David Cutcliffe discusses Howell and other keys to the game

ShawnKrest

Duke in Top Three in Season-Opening KenPom Ratings

The first KenPom ratings of the season were released on Tuesday, and Duke will start the year at No. 3, according to college basketball's statistics guru. That's two spots higher than they ended last season.

ShawnKrest

Duke Preparing for Rivalry Game Against UNC

Duke is coming off of two wins in three games and now faces rival UNC. David Cutcliffe discusses the challenge the Tar Heels present and Duke's changes to game week schedule due to election day

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Clarifies His Election Day Comments

David Cutcliffe had earlier called the NCAA-mandated day off for election day "showy." He clarified his comments and discussed his players' state of mind as many of them voted for the first time

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Named to Watch List for Jerry West Award

Duke freshman DJ Steward was named to the watch list for the Jerry West Award, given to th nation's top shooting guard. He hopes to join RJ Barrett as Duke winners of the award. He also talks about his game, Duke's leaders this season and more

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice on Rivalry Week: "You Don't Like Anybody In Your State"

Duke quarterback Chase Brice will get his first taste of the rivalry with North Carolina this week, but he's had rivalry games before, at Clemson, against South Carolina.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Giving Players Election Day Off Unnecessary and For Show

Duke is looking for its third win in four games and has a rivalry game this week with UNC, but the game week schedule has been thrown into disarray by ... election day? David Cutcliffe says the required day off is "a little more showy, honestly—just say it like it is—than it has purpose"

ShawnKrest

Opponents, Dates Set For Duke's Invitational

Duke will host Bellarmine and Elon in early December as part of an early December invitational it's co-hosting with Howard to replace the Battle4Atlantis tournament

ShawnKrest