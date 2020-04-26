Reports: Trevon McSwain to sign with Bears as Undrafted Free Agent

Duke defensive tackle Trevon McSwain was close to signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent, less than two hours after the 2020 NFL Draft ended.

McSwain, a 6-foot-6, 285-pounder who finished his redshirt season with Duke in 2019, was not selected in the seven-round draft. He arrived at Duke as a three-star recruit and was rated the No. 599 prospect in the class of 2015, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 27 defensive end in the class. He also ran track and played basketball in high school.

In 49 career games at Duke, McSwain had 18 starts, 102 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five caused fumbles, two pass breakups and 12 quarterback pressures. He had five games with five or more tackles.

As a senior, McSwain had 34 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass breakup and six quarterback pressures.

After the season, he was invited to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he recorded one assisted tackle and one pass breakup.

Bears beat writer Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that McSwain was "expected to sign" with the Bears. Duke's student newspaper, The Chronicle, later published a similar report.

The Bears were one 10 teams McSwain said he'd heard from prior to the draft, in an interview with 247Sports. Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, Buffalo, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Philadelphia were the others.

He also speculated he might see time on the outside in a scheme like Chicago's.