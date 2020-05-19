BlueDevilCountry
Report: Defensive Tackle Tahj Rice Enters Transfer Portal

ShawnKrest

Junior defensive tackle has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal and will leave Duke for another school, according to reports by Rivals and 247Sports.

Rice came to Duke as a four-star recruit in the class of 2018 after committing prior to his senior season at Louisville’s Waggener Traditional School. He was the No. 319 recruit in the class, according to 247, as well as the No. 15 strong-side defensive end. Rivals had him No. 27 at defensive tackle.

Rice played as a true freshman, getting into 12 games for the Blue Devils. He only played a total of 119 snaps—fewer than 10 a week—however and was forced to miss the Independence Bowl win over Temple after he had his appendix removed on Christmas Eve. Rice finished his first season wit hsix tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Last season, as a sophomore, he played in all 12 games, logging 191 snaps, just under 16 per game. He had 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack.

Rice never really became a consistent member of the rotation on the interior of the defensive line. He should have been in line to receive more playing time next season, with the graduation of tackles Edgar Cerenord and Trevon McSwain.

Duke returns Derrick Tangelo, who was a key contributor behind Cerenord and McSwain last season. The only other returning lettermen at tackle are Elijiah Brown and Ben Frye. Brown has appeared in seven games over the last two seasons, with five tackles. Frye has appeared in 14 games over the last two season, with 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Duke also adds redshirt freshman DeWayne Carter and true freshman Aeneas Peebles, who enrolled in January and participated in Duke’s abbreviated spring practice. Both Carter and Peebles were three-star recruits. Another three-star, Michael Reese, will enroll with the rest of the incoming freshman class.

