Scouting Report: 2023 Duke Target Arch Manning

They say that certain traits skip a generation, and Arch Manning seems to be the living proof of that.

The namesake of legendary Saints quarterback—and grandfather—Archie, Manning played as a freshman at New Orleans’ Isidore Newman High and completed 66 percent of his passes with 34 touchdown throws, most in the New Orleans area.

Manning’s highlight film includes several plays that evoke uncle Peyton’s “laser rocket arm” of TV commercial fame. He can easily complete a pass more than 35 yards downfield.

Unlike Peyton and his other NFL uncle, Eli, the younger Manning seems to have inherited granddad’s ability to make something out of nothing, with the scrambling ability that made Archie one of the NFL’s earliest mobile quarterbacks.

Manning has a knack for sensing the pass rush and clearing out of the pocket, but he’s also careful not to scramble any more than necessary. He’ll roll out of harm’s way, sidestep a tackler, then, when most quarterbacks would be ready to tuck and run, he can find a receiver open 10 yards downfield for a quick lob pass.

On one play, he’s able to throw a jump pass into double coverage on a dead run, finding his receiver’s hands on the sideline 15 yards downfield. On another, running toward the sideline at the 15, he’s able to twist, throw across his body and find a receiver in the back of the endzone that he couldn’t have possibly seen before throwing the ball.

When he does decide to run, Manning has the wheels to make defenses pay. He’s also not afraid to take a hit at the goal line.

Manning also has a bit of Brett Favre to him, willing to take risks and set aside perfect form to get a play made. He’ll throw sidearm and little looping rainbows over onrushing linemen, style points be damned.

There’s clearly plenty for a college coach to work with in the next generation of Manning under center, which must have Duke coach David Cutcliffe excited, along with plenty of other college coaches hoping to entice him to come to campus.