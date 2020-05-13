BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Scouting Report: 2021 Safety Josh Moore

ShawnKrest

Three-star Atlanta safety Josh Moore released his top six schools. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from the class of 2021 is looking at Duke, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Boston College, Stanford and Northwestern.

In an interview with a Syracuse paper after the announcement, Moore said that Duke is the only one of his top six he’s visited in person—he went to a camp there earlier this year. He also said he plans to make his final choice within the next two weeks, meaning it’s highly unlikely he’ll get the chance to do any other in-person visits before then.

Moore is a two-way player who also makes big plays at wide receiver for the Marist School. There were several plays on his highlight film where his quarterback put the ball up deep and let Moore run underneath it, taking advantage of his speed and jumping ability to make the play downfield. There was one impressive touchdown where the quarterback appeared to throw it out of the back of the end zone, only for Moore to somehow find a way to pull the ball in and get his feet down in the corner.

Moore’s HUDL page has him running a 4.51 time in the 40, which obviously helps him on offense. It also gives him the ability to stay with receivers on deep balls at safety, the spot he seems most likely to play in college. He can also do immediate damage when he gets a turnover, heading the other way and using his elusiveness to threaten six points.

He’s not just a burner, however, Moore isn’t afraid to lay a lick. His film is chock full of big hits and tackles on run plays, where he’s able to close quickly on ballcarriers. HUDL has him benching 250 lbs, squatting 375 and dead lifting 400, and he makes use of that power when it’s time to tackle.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Mike Krzyzewski Be Deposed In Zion Williamson Lawsuit?

Former Duke star Zion Williamson is being sued by a former representative. The case has already raised questions of whether Williamson received illegal benefits to attend Duke. Now, lawyers are threatening to call coach Mike Krzyzewski to give a deposition.

ShawnKrest

2021 Safety Josh Moore's Top Six Includes Duke

Three-star Georgia safety Josh Moore released his top six leaders this week and broke them down with SI's BC Bulletin. The Blue Devils made the cut, thanks to Duke's history of developing hidden gems.

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter Defends His Duke Equipment Sale

Former Duke Blue Devil Chase Jeter addressed online criticism he received for selling his memorabilia from his two years at Duke in an intriguing Instagram post. Jeter took aim at the NCAA and said that he was using the money to buy a Kangen Water Machine.

ShawnKrest

Three Duke Players Projected For First Round in Mock Draft

CBSSports.com released an updated mock NBA Draft, and it's good news for Duke underclassmen. Sophomore Tre Jones and freshmen Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley are all projected first rounders

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K on Michael Jordan: He Killed You With His Eyes

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski got to coach Michael Jordan when he was an assistant on the 1992 Dream Team. He said that Jordan and Kobe Bryant both had the same look in their eyes when they played.

ShawnKrest

Duke Pushing for 2021 Athlete Kaleb Edwards

Kaleb Edwards is a versatile three-star who had four interceptions and 10 PBU at safety and added 1,766 yards from scrimmage as a receiver, H-back and read-option quarterback. Duke is among the two-dozen schools vying for his attention.

ShawnKrest

Duke Statement on Zion Williamson Investigation

Duke issued a statement in the wake of a shocking request for admission in a lawsuit involving Zion Williamson.

ShawnKrest

Michael McCann on the Zion lawsuit

ShawnKrest

Lawsuit Request Implies Zion Williamson Had Illegal Benefits

A legal request related to a lawsuit by a former agent against Zion Williamson implies that he and his family received illegal benefits to attend Duke. What does it mean?

ShawnKrest

Duke Included in Top Five For 2021 Tackle Michael Gonzalez

Duke made the cut as three-star 2021 tackle Michael Gonzalez released his top five. The Blue Devils will need to beat out ACC rivals NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Wake Forest.

ShawnKrest