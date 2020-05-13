Scouting Report: 2021 Safety Josh Moore

Three-star Atlanta safety Josh Moore released his top six schools. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from the class of 2021 is looking at Duke, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Boston College, Stanford and Northwestern.

In an interview with a Syracuse paper after the announcement, Moore said that Duke is the only one of his top six he’s visited in person—he went to a camp there earlier this year. He also said he plans to make his final choice within the next two weeks, meaning it’s highly unlikely he’ll get the chance to do any other in-person visits before then.

Moore is a two-way player who also makes big plays at wide receiver for the Marist School. There were several plays on his highlight film where his quarterback put the ball up deep and let Moore run underneath it, taking advantage of his speed and jumping ability to make the play downfield. There was one impressive touchdown where the quarterback appeared to throw it out of the back of the end zone, only for Moore to somehow find a way to pull the ball in and get his feet down in the corner.

Moore’s HUDL page has him running a 4.51 time in the 40, which obviously helps him on offense. It also gives him the ability to stay with receivers on deep balls at safety, the spot he seems most likely to play in college. He can also do immediate damage when he gets a turnover, heading the other way and using his elusiveness to threaten six points.

He’s not just a burner, however, Moore isn’t afraid to lay a lick. His film is chock full of big hits and tackles on run plays, where he’s able to close quickly on ballcarriers. HUDL has him benching 250 lbs, squatting 375 and dead lifting 400, and he makes use of that power when it’s time to tackle.