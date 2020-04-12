BlueDevilCountry
Scouting Report: New Duke QB Commit Jordan Moore

ShawnKrest

Jordan Moore is 6-foot-2, 175-pound quarterback from Towson, Maryland’s Loyola Blakefield High who committed to Duke over Easter weekend. While Moore is rated as an athlete and was recruited by several schools, including Wisconsin, as a wide receiver, Duke plans to use him at quarterback.

It’s easy to see why schools would consider Moore at other skill position spots. His highlight film shows a quick burst, acceleration and elusiveness. The vast majority of the featured plays are of breakdowns, where he’s running for his life. Like the best dual threat quarterbacks, that may be when Moore is at his most dangerous. He breaks a tackle, then jukes two other tacklers downfield after getting around end in the opening play, then throws the ball 36 yards in the air after bailing out of the pocket and running toward the sideline on the second play.

He also shows flashes of Brett Favre, throwing the ball complete as he’s being brought down by two defenders in the backfield. There are also some Johnny Manziel type scrambles where he escapes to one sideline, then throws the ball across the field to an open man and one where he throws across his body on a dead run to the end zone, 25 yards away.

On the run, he has an extra gear that allows him to leave tacklers behind, and he also shows a nifty sidestep that allows him to get past defenders in a phone booth.

When his protection doesn’t break down, he has a strong arm that can complete passes 30 to 40 yards downfield. His delivery seems to have a few extra moving parts, but coach David Cutcliffe is as good a candidate as any to help him smooth out his mechanics.

