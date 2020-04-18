BlueDevilCountry
Scouting Report: Duke Commit Trent Broadnax

ShawnKrest

Trent Broadnax is currently Duke’s highest-rated offensive skill position recruit in the class of 2021. The three-star wide receiver is No. 118 at his position, No. 780 overall.

He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, but Broadnax seems to play much bigger than that. Midway through his highlight film, Broadnax has a leaping one-handed catch in triple coverage, then moves the pile of three defenders to gain another seven yards.

The Georgia receiver told 247Sports that he needed to work on being more physical, but that seems to be his trademark. His signature highlight film play comes shortly before the end, when he runs a comeback route and catches a seven-yard pass at the six-yard line. The defender wraps Broadnax around the waist at the five, but he breaks free and sees a safety and a linebacker standing at the goal line, blocking his path. Broadnax lowers his shoulder and powers through both for the touchdown.

On another 30-yard touchdown, he bowls over a safety at the goal line after getting to the edge against a pair of defensive backs several yards upfield.

Throughout his film, he shows the ability to turn into a running back after the ball lands in his hands. When he’s not bowling defenders over, he’s using a nice hesitation and side step to get around them.

That’s not to say he can’t get behind defenders, as he does on several occasions for long touchdowns. He’s got the speed to be a kick returner, and he also plays safety on a few clips, showing nice pursuit and producing a long interception return on a tipped pass.

Broadnax is a versatile player who is still learning the game—he played three sports in high school, excelling in baseball and basketball and didn’t join the football team until his sophomore year. He shows the ability to make plays and a willingness to take—or give—a big hit. Look for David Cutcliffe to dig deep in his bag of tricks to make use of Broadnax’s talents.

