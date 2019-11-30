Senior Day Spotlight: Dylan Singleton

Dylan Singleton arrived at Duke in 2016, his older brother DeOndre’s senior year. He played right away and was one of just eight true freshmen to letter that year. He quickly developed into a key factor at safety, earning honorable mention All-ACC last year. He enters the final home game of his career second on the team in tackles and tied for the lead in forced fumbles.

“You know it’s a crazy moment,” he said of Senior Day. “I mean, you think about this moment. You don’t really feel this way until it gets here. It doesn’t really hit you until it gets here. I’m just proud of the career I’ve had, the people I was able to meet, my teammates, all the coaches who supported me and were there for me. Those were some great experiences, and I just want to go out my last game with a bang.”

Duke has not had the season the team hoped for, but as a captain, Singleton has a message for the team.

“We’ve just got to keep pushing,” he said. “Don’t worry about the outcome. Just play hard, like we know how to do. Just focus. Go out and get a win. Scratch and claw to get a win.”

The emotion of the Senior Day ceremony, right before the game, can make it tough to focus on playing, but Singleton isn’t concerned.

“It’s going to be nice walking out for my last game for the senior ceremony,” he said. “It’s going to be nice being out there with my family and my teammates’ family. I’ll just take care of that, then I’m right to business with the game. It’s not going to be a problem.”