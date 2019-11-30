Senior Day Spotlight: Koby Quansah

Linebacker Koby Quansah was born in Ghana and had a long and winding road to get to Duke. Now, after four years, he’s preparing for his final game as a Blue Devil.

“I think If we get the win and just really end on a high note for the seniors’ last game in Wallace Wade (Stadium),” he said. “We just want to go out on a high note and get a victory on Senior Day and enjoy it right with our families, Thanksgiving, everything that’s going on. The main thing is to just give our seniors one last victory in Wallace Wade.”

Quansah said he’ll be playing for “my senior group as a whole—as a program, all our seniors, and as a collective, my senior group—me Tre (Hornbuckle), Dil (Dylan Singleton), all the whole group. It’s just special for us to have one last ride together.”

Quansah still doesn’t know how he’ll be, emotionally, for the game.

“I’m not sure yet,” he said. “I feel like it’s kind of still surreal that it’s all coming to an end. I’m not sure when it’s going to hit me—maybe it’ll hit the morning of, maybe right before I hit the tunnel, maybe after the game. That’s a question I’m going to (answer) when it happens. As of right now, I’m not really sure.”

Quansah thinks he’s leaving the linebacker group in good shape.

“I think I am,” he said. “Only one way to find out is how they do next year. It’ll definitely be exciting to see how Brandon (Hill), Shaka (Heyward), Xander (Gagnon), (Rocky) Shelton, everybody plays next year. It hurts a little bit not being out there next year, but watching how they develop throughout the year will be heartwarming.”