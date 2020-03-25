BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Seven Blue Devils Look to NFL Draft

ShawnKrest

Duke was scheduled to hold its Pro Day on Tuesday of this week, but the event got cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That presents a problem for seven Blue Devils, who were hoping to catch the attention of an NFL team with their performance at Pro Day. None of the seven Duke players were invited to the NFL Combine, and none are listed on the list of top draft prospects at NFL.com or WalterFootball.com.

They’ll likely need to play their way onto a team through a free agent contract, but securing one of those is no sure thing either.

"Obviously, this is a unique circumstance having to cancel our Pro Day," Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said in a statement from the school. "But everyone understands the situation. I do know our young men will be ready for the opportunity when it presents itself."

Cutcliffe said he would provide each NFL organization with background information, film and pertinent details on each of the former Blue Devils.

The seven seniors hoping to land a spot in the NFL are:

Edgar Cerenord

DT | 6-1 | 305 | Miami, Fla.

  • In 53 career games (27 starts), had 85 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two caused fumbles and five QB pressures
  • 2019 team captain
  • Played in the Spiral Tropical Bowl with one solo tackle

Quentin Harris

QB | 6-1 | 200 | Wilton, Conn.

  • In 35 career games (14 starts), completed 250-of-438 (.571) pass attempts for 2,588 yards and 24 TDs against 12 INTs, while rushing 238 times for 785 yards (3.30) and 14 TDs
  • Compiled 3,373 yards of total offense
  • Held a career TD responsibility total of 38, while owning a career pass efficiency rating of 119.31
  • In 2019, this team captain became the first Duke player since 1989 to earn eight passing TDs over a two-game span

Tre Hornbuckle

DE | 6-4 | 255 | Murray, Ky.

  • In 49 career games (20 starts), had 128 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 6.0 sacks, three caused fumbles, one fumble recovery, one PBU and 11 QB pressures
  • Tallied multiple TFL in six games
  • 2019 team captain
  • Played in the Spiral Tropical Bowl, with three solo tackles, two TFL and two sacks for a 17-yard loss

Trevon McSwain

DT | 6-6 | 285 | Suwanee, Ga.

  • In 49 career games (18 starts), had 102 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 7.5 sacks, five caused fumbles, two PBU and 12 QB pressures
  • Owned five contests with 5+ tackles
  • Played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with one assisted tackle and one pass breakup

Austin Parker

P | 6-1 |190 | Mount Pleasant, N.C.

  • Named an 2019 honorable mention All-ACC team selection
  • In 41 career games, all starts, punted 232 times for 9,911 yards (42.72) with 70 boots downed inside the opponent 20-yard line against 23 touchbacks
  • Totaled 84 points on 17-of-21 (.810) field goals and 33-of-35 (.943) PATs
  • Rushed five times for 33 yards (6.60) and threw two incomplete passes
  • Played in the Hula Bowl

Koby Quansah

LB | 6-1 |230 | Manchester, Conn.

  • Selected to the 2019 All-ACC Third Team
  • Named to the 2019 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team®, a Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist, and a Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist
  • In 47 career games (17 starts), compiled 207 tackles, 21.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, two caused fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four PBU and 13 QB pressures
  • Team captain, played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with one assisted tackle and one fumble recovery (wiped out by a penalty)

Dylan Singleton

S | 5-11 | 180 | Dacula, Ga.

  • In 47 career games (24 starts), had 215 tackles (128 solo stops), 10.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, four caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four PBUs and two QB pressures
  • 2019 team captain
  • Ranked 11th in the ACC and second on the team with 7.20 tackles per game
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vernon Carey Wins Wayman Tisdale Award

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. was named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award, given by the USBWA to the top freshman. He's the fifth Blue Devil to win the award. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Laettner's First Buzzer Beater

If you watched the Duke-Kentucky replay on CBS over the weekend, you may have heard Christian Laettner refer to "the first one" in his postgame interview. On this date: The first one. Plus the Dillon Brooks incident and Kyrie's last game.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Reaches Out to Illinois Transfer Alan Griffin

Alan Griffin announced that he was leaving Illinois after two years. Duke immediately reached out to the guard and may have an advantage, since Griffin's younger brother A.J. is a 2021 Duke commit. Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Lands Transfer Patrick Tape

Duke reportedly added a forward who would be the second-biggest player on next year's roster, as Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape has told several outlets he's committed to the Blue Devils. Read more.

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Coach K Makes First Final Four

On March 23 past, Coach K made his first Final Four and started a lifelong relationship with David Robinson. Plus, JJ Redick's final game. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Healthcare Workers: How Can We Help?

Mike Krzyzewski posted a video to healthcare workers asking how he, the athletic department and the community could help support them, from signing autographs to mowing their lawn. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

lindalou1

Greg Paulus Wins Coaching Rookie of Year Award

Former Blue Devils point guard Greg Paulus was named the winner of the Joe B. Hall Award, given to the top first-year coach in college basketball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Add Three More Honors

Vernon Carey and Tre Jones were named to two more All-America teams, by the basketball coaches and basketball writers, as well as a top-50 players list. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Duke Students: I Know It's Crazy Out There

Mike Krzyzewski posted a message to Duke students starting their online work, encouraging them as the coronavirus outbreak interrupted their semester. Watch

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke's First Final Four

Duke made its first Final Four in 1963, when the Blue Devils faced Loyola, Ill, who got a bit of an advantage from one of Duke's arch rivals. Read more

ShawnKrest

by

charliemikesmith