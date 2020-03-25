Seven Blue Devils Look to NFL Draft

Duke was scheduled to hold its Pro Day on Tuesday of this week, but the event got cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That presents a problem for seven Blue Devils, who were hoping to catch the attention of an NFL team with their performance at Pro Day. None of the seven Duke players were invited to the NFL Combine, and none are listed on the list of top draft prospects at NFL.com or WalterFootball.com.

They’ll likely need to play their way onto a team through a free agent contract, but securing one of those is no sure thing either.

"Obviously, this is a unique circumstance having to cancel our Pro Day," Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said in a statement from the school. "But everyone understands the situation. I do know our young men will be ready for the opportunity when it presents itself."

Cutcliffe said he would provide each NFL organization with background information, film and pertinent details on each of the former Blue Devils.



The seven seniors hoping to land a spot in the NFL are:

Edgar Cerenord

DT | 6-1 | 305 | Miami, Fla.

In 53 career games (27 starts), had 85 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two caused fumbles and five QB pressures

2019 team captain

Played in the Spiral Tropical Bowl with one solo tackle

Quentin Harris

QB | 6-1 | 200 | Wilton, Conn.

In 35 career games (14 starts), completed 250-of-438 (.571) pass attempts for 2,588 yards and 24 TDs against 12 INTs, while rushing 238 times for 785 yards (3.30) and 14 TDs

Compiled 3,373 yards of total offense

Held a career TD responsibility total of 38, while owning a career pass efficiency rating of 119.31

In 2019, this team captain became the first Duke player since 1989 to earn eight passing TDs over a two-game span

Tre Hornbuckle

DE | 6-4 | 255 | Murray, Ky.

In 49 career games (20 starts), had 128 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 6.0 sacks, three caused fumbles, one fumble recovery, one PBU and 11 QB pressures

Tallied multiple TFL in six games

2019 team captain

Played in the Spiral Tropical Bowl, with three solo tackles, two TFL and two sacks for a 17-yard loss

Trevon McSwain

DT | 6-6 | 285 | Suwanee, Ga.

In 49 career games (18 starts), had 102 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 7.5 sacks, five caused fumbles, two PBU and 12 QB pressures

Owned five contests with 5+ tackles

Played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with one assisted tackle and one pass breakup

Austin Parker

P | 6-1 |190 | Mount Pleasant, N.C.

Named an 2019 honorable mention All-ACC team selection

In 41 career games, all starts, punted 232 times for 9,911 yards (42.72) with 70 boots downed inside the opponent 20-yard line against 23 touchbacks

Totaled 84 points on 17-of-21 (.810) field goals and 33-of-35 (.943) PATs

Rushed five times for 33 yards (6.60) and threw two incomplete passes

Played in the Hula Bowl

Koby Quansah

LB | 6-1 |230 | Manchester, Conn.

Selected to the 2019 All-ACC Third Team

Named to the 2019 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team®, a Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist, and a Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist

In 47 career games (17 starts), compiled 207 tackles, 21.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, two caused fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four PBU and 13 QB pressures

Team captain, played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with one assisted tackle and one fumble recovery (wiped out by a penalty)

Dylan Singleton

S | 5-11 | 180 | Dacula, Ga.