Seven Blue Devils Look to NFL Draft
ShawnKrest
Duke was scheduled to hold its Pro Day on Tuesday of this week, but the event got cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That presents a problem for seven Blue Devils, who were hoping to catch the attention of an NFL team with their performance at Pro Day. None of the seven Duke players were invited to the NFL Combine, and none are listed on the list of top draft prospects at NFL.com or WalterFootball.com.
They’ll likely need to play their way onto a team through a free agent contract, but securing one of those is no sure thing either.
"Obviously, this is a unique circumstance having to cancel our Pro Day," Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said in a statement from the school. "But everyone understands the situation. I do know our young men will be ready for the opportunity when it presents itself."
Cutcliffe said he would provide each NFL organization with background information, film and pertinent details on each of the former Blue Devils.
The seven seniors hoping to land a spot in the NFL are:
Edgar Cerenord
DT | 6-1 | 305 | Miami, Fla.
- In 53 career games (27 starts), had 85 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two caused fumbles and five QB pressures
- 2019 team captain
- Played in the Spiral Tropical Bowl with one solo tackle
Quentin Harris
QB | 6-1 | 200 | Wilton, Conn.
- In 35 career games (14 starts), completed 250-of-438 (.571) pass attempts for 2,588 yards and 24 TDs against 12 INTs, while rushing 238 times for 785 yards (3.30) and 14 TDs
- Compiled 3,373 yards of total offense
- Held a career TD responsibility total of 38, while owning a career pass efficiency rating of 119.31
- In 2019, this team captain became the first Duke player since 1989 to earn eight passing TDs over a two-game span
Tre Hornbuckle
DE | 6-4 | 255 | Murray, Ky.
- In 49 career games (20 starts), had 128 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 6.0 sacks, three caused fumbles, one fumble recovery, one PBU and 11 QB pressures
- Tallied multiple TFL in six games
- 2019 team captain
- Played in the Spiral Tropical Bowl, with three solo tackles, two TFL and two sacks for a 17-yard loss
Trevon McSwain
DT | 6-6 | 285 | Suwanee, Ga.
- In 49 career games (18 starts), had 102 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 7.5 sacks, five caused fumbles, two PBU and 12 QB pressures
- Owned five contests with 5+ tackles
- Played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with one assisted tackle and one pass breakup
Austin Parker
P | 6-1 |190 | Mount Pleasant, N.C.
- Named an 2019 honorable mention All-ACC team selection
- In 41 career games, all starts, punted 232 times for 9,911 yards (42.72) with 70 boots downed inside the opponent 20-yard line against 23 touchbacks
- Totaled 84 points on 17-of-21 (.810) field goals and 33-of-35 (.943) PATs
- Rushed five times for 33 yards (6.60) and threw two incomplete passes
- Played in the Hula Bowl
Koby Quansah
LB | 6-1 |230 | Manchester, Conn.
- Selected to the 2019 All-ACC Third Team
- Named to the 2019 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team®, a Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist, and a Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist
- In 47 career games (17 starts), compiled 207 tackles, 21.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, two caused fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four PBU and 13 QB pressures
- Team captain, played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with one assisted tackle and one fumble recovery (wiped out by a penalty)
Dylan Singleton
S | 5-11 | 180 | Dacula, Ga.
- In 47 career games (24 starts), had 215 tackles (128 solo stops), 10.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, four caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four PBUs and two QB pressures
- 2019 team captain
- Ranked 11th in the ACC and second on the team with 7.20 tackles per game