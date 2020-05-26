BlueDevilCountry
SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on Football's Return

ShawnKrest

College football players around the country will be allowed to return to campus, starting in June, to participate in voluntary workouts. Barring any setbacks, they’ll begin organized practices in preparation for the season later in the summer.

The NCAA is still working out the details of football’s return, but the current best guess is that there will be a six-week training camp to help prepare teams for the start of the season.

In the first episode of the new weekly video feature SI All-American TV, Sports Illustrated’s national recruiting director for football, John Garcia and commentator and former NFL and college coach Jim Mora Jr. discuss the plan to prepare players for a season in six weeks.

“I think six weeks is probably doable,” Mora said. “I think there’s a lot of factors you have to consider.”

A major factor is the fact that players haven’t had the option of staying on campus to participate in offseason conditioning work using the team’s facilities. Instead, they’ve been working at home, as best they can.

“You can’t count on every single player on your team at the collegiate level to come back and be in top conditioning,” Mora said. “Some of the players are going to need more time to get their bodies ready, but I think six weeks gives you enough time.”

“If you want good quality football,” he continued. “If you want fans to tune in and say, ‘These are young men who are prepared. This is fun to watch,’ it’s just going to take a little bit of time. Players would say, ‘We could step on the field tomorrow and just hit it and get it, but I just don’t know if that’s practical.”

One thing Mora thinks teams would need is for the NCAA to loosen restrictions on how much time each day players can spend working on football.

“They need the time in the weight room, in meetings, out there hitting each other a little bit, building up some gristle,” Mora said. “I think coaches, this day and age, are smart enough to know we can’t just go pound our guys.”

Football

Duke Offers Four-star 2022 Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

Duke extended a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. The Richmond, Virginia 2022 pass catcher combines physicality and speed.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Zach Rice

Duke has offered 2022 right tackle Zach Rice, a strong blocker who has heard from many of the nation's top programs. He also is a self-proclaimed Miami fan because of the eight-lateral game against the Blue Devils, so this one is personal for Coach Cut.

ShawnKrest

Three-star 2021 Safety Caleb Ellis Picks Up Duke Offer

Duke continues to look for a safety in its 2021 recruiting class, and the latest target is three-star Caleb Ellis from Frisco, Texas. The aggressive tackler would fit in well on Duke's defense, but first the Blue Devils need to get him to come east

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Advice to the U.S. Olympic Team

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech and reflected back on his advice to Team USA prior to the Beijing Olympics

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Cut for 2021 CB Ryan Barnes' Top 15

Three-star 2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes has received 33 scholarship offers, which he's cut in half, releasing a top 15. Duke is one of several ACC programs to make the cut for the academic-minded Barnes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Falls Out of Top 25 in Coach Rankings

David Cutcliffe dropped in the CBSSports head coach rankings, falling from the top 25 Power Five coaches for the first time in years. His five-spot drop was third-most in the ACC. He also fell from No. 2 in the ACC to No. 4.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman on Duke's Freshmen: We're a Hungry Group

Henry Coleman and the other five Duke freshmen are staying in touch via group text until they can all report to campus. They've already found a weak spot in Coleman to tease: His love of fishing.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman: My Motor Is My Biggest Strength

Incoming Duke freshman Henry Coleman is a four-star power forward who thinks his game is similar to Kawai Leonard, Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green. His biggest strength: "Probably my motor"

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on His Mother's Advice

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an online commencement address and remembered his mother's advice, given to him the day he started high school. "Make sure you get on the right bus."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Left Tackle Collin Sadler

Duke offered a scholarship 2022 left tackle Collin Sadler, of Greenville, SC. Sadler is a versatile lineman who played every spot on the line as a sophomore.

ShawnKrest