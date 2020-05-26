SI All-American
SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on College Football's Timeline

John Garcia, Jr.

Some of the most influential voices in collegiate athletics continue to discuss the parameters for the return of college football and each week brings a renewed sense of optimism. The month of June will serve as an important period as many restrictions surrounding on-campus training and workouts are loosening.

Football commentator Jim Mora Jr., outlines ways to maximize the timeline in SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that debuts today. A longtime NFL and collegiate head coach, Mora most recently led UCLA’s football program from 2011-2017. His experience gives him a unique perspective on the buildup to a football season at each level.

From two-a-day practices to morning lifting and scores of team meetings in between, Mora discusses the necessary preparation steps with John Garcia, Sports Illustrated’s national recruiting director for football. The six weeks or so before an anticipated 2020 season appear to be the most agreed-upon timeline for true game preparation at the college level.

If six weeks of time leading to the 2020 campaign is enough, careful consideration would be worked into each day as well as the period in between now and the start of fall camp.

Next on SIAA TV: John Garcia and Jim Mora Jr. discus recruiting difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

