Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ger-Cari Caldwell

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe has made no secret of the fact that he prefers a drama-free National Signing Day. Traditionally, the Blue Devils take care of business early, locking down commitments from their class early and watching them hold firm, then sign early on the big day prior to the press conference.

Cutcliffe and Duke prefer not to wait on the results of signing day hat ceremonies or watch prospects play Hamlet, going back and forth with their decision right up to signing day.

This year appears to be an exception, however. Less than a week before the early signing period begins, Duke has commitments from just 12 players. Over the last two weeks, Duke has still been making offers to 2020 prospects and bringing in players for visits.

Over the next few days, we’ll dive into this rare Signing Day Drama and look at some of the players Duke is still pushing for as the clock runs toward Dec. 18.

Today, we look at receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell, who received a Duke offer on Dec. 3.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Offers Junior Trevor Keels

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski checked in on Blue Devil signee Jeremy Roach earlier this week, then made an offer to his teammate, Trevor Keels after the junior put on an MVP performance. Read more.

A Look At How Tre Jones' Passing Has Changed

ShawnKrest

Without two of college basketball's best finishers on this year's team, Tre Jones has actually increased his assist numbers over last year. Here's how.

Duke All-Decade Team: Defense, 2010-2019

ShawnKrest

Duke's football program has had a resurgence over the last 10 years. As the 2010s end, we look back on the top Blue Devils defensive players over that span in our second All Decade Team installment. Read more

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Offers Charles Bediako, Kennedy Chandler

ShawnKrest

Duke is in the midst of 13 days between games, giving coach Mike Krzyzewski a chance to reach out to two juniors--center Charles Bediako and point guard Kennedy Chandler. Read more.

Mike Krzyzewski Is Tenth Highest-Paid Coach In Sports

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is the tenth-highest paid coach in all of U.S. sports, according to a new list. Coach K is the highest-paid coach in college basketball, earning $9 million a year. Read more.

Duke's All Decade Team: Offense 2010-2019

ShawnKrest

The Blue Devils had their best win-loss percentage in a half century over the last 10 years. Here's a look at the all-decade Duke team on offense. Read more.

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Win ACC Weekly Awards

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey won his second Freshman of the Week award this season, while Tre Jones shared the ACC Player of the Week honor. Read more.

Five Blue Devils Enter Transfer Portal

ShawnKrest

Six Duke underclassmen announced they were graduating early and went through Senior Day ceremonies last month. Five of them are contemplating graduate transfers and entered the NCAA portal. Read more.

Duke Defense and Special Teams: 2020 Outlook

ShawnKrest

The defense was the strength of Duke's team this year, but it wore down as the season went on. Most of of the key contributors are scheduled to return from a much-improved defense in 2019.

New Duke Lineup Broke Open Virginia Tech Game

ShawnKrest

Coach K unveiled a new lineup that hadn't been used yet this season late in the Virginia Tech game. All it did was go on a game-clinching 16-3 run. Read more on the best and worst lineups of the season.