Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ger-Cari Caldwell

Duke coach David Cutcliffe has made no secret of the fact that he prefers a drama-free National Signing Day. Traditionally, the Blue Devils take care of business early, locking down commitments from their class early and watching them hold firm, then sign early on the big day prior to the press conference.

Cutcliffe and Duke prefer not to wait on the results of signing day hat ceremonies or watch prospects play Hamlet, going back and forth with their decision right up to signing day.

This year appears to be an exception, however. Less than a week before the early signing period begins, Duke has commitments from just 12 players. Over the last two weeks, Duke has still been making offers to 2020 prospects and bringing in players for visits.

Over the next few days, we’ll dive into this rare Signing Day Drama and look at some of the players Duke is still pushing for as the clock runs toward Dec. 18.

Today, we look at receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell, who received a Duke offer on Dec. 3.