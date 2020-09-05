SI.com
Six of 10 NFL Blue Devils Survive Final Cuts

ShawnKrest

Ten former Duke Blue Devils started the day on NFL rosters. As each team cut down to 53-men, however, several of them received the dreaded visit from The Turk, a sure sign that they were getting their release.

Here’s a rundown of the Blue Devils in the pros.

Breon Borders: The cornerback was cut by two teams this preseason, bringing him to seven organizations in just his fourth season in the pros. The Steelers waived him on August 11, and he was immediately picked up by Miami. The Dolphins released him to get to 53, however. Status: Waiting for a call.

Jamison Crowder: The receiver begins his sixth season in the NFL and second with the Jets. He battled a leg injury late in camp, but it wasn’t enough to send him to the I.R. or PUP list. Status: On the roster.

Joe Giles-Harris: The linebacker was cut at the end of camp by the Jaguars last year and eventually worked his way onto the roster. He’ll have to follow the same path, as he was released by Jacksonville again. Status: Hoping for a practice squad spot.

Daniel Helm: The tight end continued his rocky path to the NFL. For the second straight year since leaving Duke, he suffered a two-cut preseason. Last year, the Chargers and 49ers both released him. This year, he was released by the Niners again in mid-August, then picked up by the Chiefs, who cut him to get to 53. He made the San Francisco active roster last season but still hasn’t made it into a game. Status: Hoping for a practice squad spot.

Thomas Hennessy: The long snapper begins his fourth season hiking the ball for the New York Jets’ kicking game. Status: On the roster.

Daniel Jones: The second year Giants quarterback is firmly entrenched as the starter. He ended camp on a high note, looking good in a scrimmage and declaring that the offense was “in a good spot.” Status: On the roster.

Trevon McSwain: The undrafted rookie free agent was trying to make the Bears roster. They informed him he was being put on waivers, however. McSwain will likely benefit from the expanded 16-man practice squads being put in for this year, however. Status: Hoping for a practice squad spot.

Lucas Patrick: He signed a contract extension with the Packers over the offseason and is listed as the backup at three positions—both guard spots and center. He’s wearing a protective visor in practice because, as he said, with the COVID-19 risk, his biggest strength is his availability. Status: On the roster.

Matt Skura: The Ravens’ center finished last season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL and two other knee ligaments. Less than nine months later, he was back on the practice field and is expected start at center for the fourth season. Status: On the roster.

Laken Tomlinson: The sixth-year pro is set to start his fourth season with the 49ers, coming off of a Super Bowl appearance. He’s the starting left guard. Status: On the roster.

