Three-Star Tackle Tyler Maro Picks Up Duke Offer

Tyler Maro has become a very popular man as we go through a home-bound spring prior to the start of his senior year.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound offensive tackle for Davenport, Iowa’s Assumption High is a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. He’s rated No. 957 in the class, according to 247Sports and is the No. 90 offensive tackle.

In the past week, Maro has picked up offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, UCLA and Duke in Power Five conferences as well as Penn from the Ivy League. Those new offers go alongside previous April scholarship offers from Wake Forest, Princeton and Syracuse.

Maro announced the Duke offer on Twitter, saying, “After a great Zoom call with (offensive line coach Greg Frey) and (recruiting coordinator Jeff Faris) I am extremely excited to have received an offer from Duke University. I am looking forward to learning more about what @DukeFOOTBALL has to offer academically and athletically. #GoBlueDevils.”

Maro will use the upcoming recruiting dead period to sort through all of his new offers and research the schools that have been making contact. He’s also still working out at home and waiting to see what will happen in this very uncertain time for recruiting.

As he told OurQuadCities.com earlier this month, “I was expecting to be on a visit somewhere most weekends. I was expecting to have a lot of face-to-face interaction with the coaches.

Hopefully, by the fall, he’ll be able to start getting some in-person attention.

“The biggest thing I’d have to do is have a really good senior season,” he told QuadCities.com. “Hopefully, some coaches come out and watch me and like what they see.”