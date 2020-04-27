BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Three-Star Tackle Tyler Maro Picks Up Duke Offer

ShawnKrest

Tyler Maro has become a very popular man as we go through a home-bound spring prior to the start of his senior year.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound offensive tackle for Davenport, Iowa’s Assumption High is a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. He’s rated No. 957 in the class, according to 247Sports and is the No. 90 offensive tackle.

In the past week, Maro has picked up offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, UCLA and Duke in Power Five conferences as well as Penn from the Ivy League. Those new offers go alongside previous April scholarship offers from Wake Forest, Princeton and Syracuse.

Maro announced the Duke offer on Twitter, saying, “After a great Zoom call with (offensive line coach Greg Frey) and (recruiting coordinator Jeff Faris) I am extremely excited to have received an offer from Duke University. I am looking forward to learning more about what @DukeFOOTBALL has to offer academically and athletically. #GoBlueDevils.”

Maro will use the upcoming recruiting dead period to sort through all of his new offers and research the schools that have been making contact. He’s also still working out at home and waiting to see what will happen in this very uncertain time for recruiting.

As he told OurQuadCities.com earlier this month, “I was expecting to be on a visit somewhere most weekends. I was expecting to have a lot of face-to-face interaction with the coaches.

Hopefully, by the fall, he’ll be able to start getting some in-person attention.

“The biggest thing I’d have to do is have a really good senior season,” he told QuadCities.com. “Hopefully, some coaches come out and watch me and like what they see.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Gunnar Holmberg: Never Shy Away From Taking a Shot

Gunnar Holmberg has played three snaps in two years and missed all of last season with a knee injury. He returned to the field in spring practice, which then cut short after three days due to the pandemic. He's busy working out on his own waiting for his shot.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Books Exhibition Opponent For Halloween

There's plenty of uncertainty about the return of college sports, but Duke basketball is continuing to work on its 2020-21 schedule. Duke has reportedly booked an exhibition opponent for Halloween night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice Tops Quarterback Board For 2021 Senior Bowl

Chase Brice has yet to win the starting job at Duke, and he still has two years of eligibility left, but that hasn't stopped him from topping the quarterback board for the 2021 Senior Bowl.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Katrenick: Doesn't Take a Whole Lot For Me to Get Power on the Ball

Duke's Chris Katrenick entered spring practice as the starter. With spring ball's sudden end, he remains the incumbent QB1 as he tries to continue the progress he's made while home in Chicago.

ShawnKrest

Reports: Trevon McSwain to sign with Bears as Undrafted Free Agent

Duke defensive tackle Trevon McSwain didn't get selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but according to reports within hours of the end of the draft, he was close to signing with the Chicago Bears.

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Day Open Thread Day Three

It might be an upset, but seven Duke seniors have a chance of hearing their names called today. Even if they aren't drafted, odds are they'll have an NFL team by the end of the day, via free agent contract. We'll have all the updates and analysis from the final four rounds of the NFL Draft

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Day Open Thread, Day Two

Duke isn't likely to see any players drafted on Day Two of the NFL Draft, but there's still plenty of action and drama as the second and third rounds are held remotely. Duke opponents Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame should all have players taken, and the Giants will continue to support QB Daniel Jones. We'll have all the news and analysis from night two

ShawnKrest

Luca Diamont: "It Comes Down to My Athleticism"

Duke freshman quarterback Luca Diamont is working out in a house full of boys, as one of six brothers. "Growing up, it was always a dogfight, no matter what it was." Diamont talks about what he brings to Duke and his progress in recovering from an offseason procedure.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: I Bring Poise, Experience, Leadership, Winning Attitude

Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice is "kind of in the middle," since he can't fully join Duke's program yet. But he's making the transition and talks about the decision to transfer and what he brings to the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Day Open Thread

No Blue Devils but plenty of drama as well as impressive background memorabilia in some ESPN at-home shots. We bring you the news and analysis of draft day.

ShawnKrest