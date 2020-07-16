Three-Star DT Luther McCoy Has Duke in Top 10

Three-star 2021 defensive tackle Luther McCoy released a top 10, and the Duke Blue Devils made the cut.

McCoy is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman from Saint Augustine, Florida’s Creekside High. He’s rated 1,206 in the nation by 247Sports, who also has him as the No. 62 defensive tackle and the No. 167 prospect from Florida.

McCoy has picked up more than 30 scholarship offers and made his first cut, to a top 10, earlier this week.

Duke is in McCoy’s list of finalists, along with Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Baylor, Tennessee, South Carolina, Penn State, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Power Five teams that didn’t make the cut include Mississippi State, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Syracuse and Virginia.

McCoy also plays basketball and track & field at Creekside.

“The schools I picked are the ones that I feel will give me the best opportunity to play and get an education that means something,” McCoy told 247Sports. “As well as the relationships I have with the coaches and schools,”

Throughout his recruitment, McCoy has said he’s not in a hurry. He told a South Carolina paper he wanted to “enjoy” the process and “take my time.”

He still has no timeline on his decision but says Tennessee and Baylor are putting in the most effort at this point.

Duke has one defensive end—Aaron Hall—in its 12-man class of 2021 so far. The Blue Devils are looking for a defensive tackle and have made offers to more than a dozen tackles in the class. At least nine of them are still uncommitted, with the early signing period five months away.