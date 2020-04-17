BlueDevilCountry
Three-Star Wide Receiver Trent Broadnax Commits to Duke

ShawnKrest

Trent Broadnax, a three-star wide receiver in the class of 2021, committed to the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, April 17, becoming eighth member of Duke’s recruiting class.

Broadnax is a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Savannah, Georgia’s Benedictine Military School. He’s the No. 780 prospect in the class, according to 247Sports, and the No. 118 wide receiver.

Broadnax announced the news on Twitter, posting, “First I would like to start off by thanking God for blessing me and putting me in the situation I’m in today. I want to thank my family and friends for always believing in me and my dreams. Next, I would like to thank every Coach that has ever coached me and helped (mold) me into the young man I am today. I would also like to thank my BC brothers and coaches for pushing me to be better every day and the BC community for showing unwavering support and encouragement during my time as a Cadet. Finally I would like to thank all the coaches and schools that have taken their time to recruit me over the last two years but with that being said I’ll be announcing my commitment to Duke University. #BullCity #DukeGang21.”

Broadnax added that he was “1,000 percent committed. Recruitment is closed.” He chose the Blue Devils over offers from Wake Forest, Virginia, UCF and Illinois, among others.

Broadnax also played defense, lining up at safety. He had three interceptions for Benedictine as well as 84 catches for 1,220 yards and 11 scores on offense.

Father Horace Broadnax played for Georgetown’s national champions in 1984 and is the current basketball coach at Savannah State. Trent also played basketball at Benedictine, averaging 16.8 ppg, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.0 steals. The versatile Broadnax also started as Benedictine’s left fielder during baseball season.

