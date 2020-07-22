Duke's Victor Dimukeje Named to Nagurski Watch List
ShawnKrest
Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje was named to the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, given to the best defensive player in college football.
Dimukeje was also named to the watch lists for the LOTT Impact Award and the Bednarik Award earlier this offseason.
A total of 98 players from 66 different schools were named to the Nagurski list. A total of 17 ACC players were named to the list, most of any conference in the nation. The SEC (15) is just behind, with those two conferences making up almost one-third of the list. The Pac-12 (13), Big 12 (12) and Big Ten (10) also have double-digit representation, followed by Conference USA (7), the American Athletic (6), Sun Belt (6), Mid-American (5), Mountain West (4) and Independents (3). The list includes 31 linebackers, 28 backs, 23 ends and 16 tackles.
Dimukeje is tied for sixth on Duke’s career sacks list, nine away from breaking the school record.
Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
DB Paulson Adebo, Stanford
LB Blaze Alldredge, Rice
LB Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech
DE JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
DE Carlos Basham, Wake Forest
LB Tavante Beckett, Marshall
LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor
DB Reed Blakenship, Middle Tennessee
LB Nick Bolton, Missouri
LB K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB Troy Brown, Central Michigan
DE Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DB Eric Burrell, Wisconsin
DB Andre Cisco, Syracuse
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
DE Victor Dimukeje, Duke
DB Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
LB Diego Fagot, Navy
DB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
LB Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
DB Paris Ford, Pitt
DB Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati
DE Chauncey Golston, Iowa
DB Richie Grant, UCF
LB Jake Hansen, Illinois
DB Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
LB Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan
DB Jevon Holland, Oregon
DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State
DB Talanoa Hufanga, USC
DE Drake Jackson, USC
DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
LB Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M
DE Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern
DB Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State
DE Patrick Jones, Pitt
DB Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State
DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
DE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo
LB Nate Landman, Colorado
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Temple
DE DeAngelo Malone, WKU
LB Carlton Martial, Troy
DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU
DB Elijah Molden, Washington
LB Kristopher Moll, UAB
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State
DT Lorenzo Neal, Purdue
DT Dion Novil, North Texas
DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
LB Joseph Ossai, Texas
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
DE Kwity Paye, Michigan
DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma
DE Dom Peterson, Nevada
DB Antonio Phillips, Ball State
LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State
DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama
LB Justin Rice, Fresno State
LB Monty Rice, Georgia
LB Max Richardson, Boston College
DE Taylor Riggins, Buffalo
DB Aaron Robinson, UCF
DE Quincy Roche, Miami
DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
DT Jordon Scott, Oregon
DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU
LB James Skalski, Clemson
DE Jordan Smith, UAB
LB Charles Snowden, Virginia
DB Caden Sterns, Texas
DB JaCoby Stevens, LSU
DT Dante Stills, West Virginia
DT Darius Stills, West Virginia
DB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DB Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB Corey Straughter, ULM
LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DE Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
DT Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
LB Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
DE Shaka Toney, Penn State
DT Khyiris Tonga, BYU
LB Joe Tryon, Washington
DT Jay Tufele, USC
DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt
DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
LB Garret Wallow, TCU
LB Drew White, Notre Dame
DT Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
DB James Wiggins, Cincinnati
DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State
LB Jahad Woods, Washington State