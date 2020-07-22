Duke's Victor Dimukeje Named to Nagurski Watch List

Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje was named to the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, given to the best defensive player in college football.

Dimukeje was also named to the watch lists for the LOTT Impact Award and the Bednarik Award earlier this offseason.

A total of 98 players from 66 different schools were named to the Nagurski list. A total of 17 ACC players were named to the list, most of any conference in the nation. The SEC (15) is just behind, with those two conferences making up almost one-third of the list. The Pac-12 (13), Big 12 (12) and Big Ten (10) also have double-digit representation, followed by Conference USA (7), the American Athletic (6), Sun Belt (6), Mid-American (5), Mountain West (4) and Independents (3). The list includes 31 linebackers, 28 backs, 23 ends and 16 tackles.

Dimukeje is tied for sixth on Duke’s career sacks list, nine away from breaking the school record.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

