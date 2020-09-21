SI.com
Victor Dimukeje Ties School Record With Second Player of Week Award

ShawnKrest

Duke senior defensive end Victor Dimukeje tied a school record with the second ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor of his career.

Dimukeje is the second Duke defensive lineman to win the award twice and first in 12 years. He joins Keith Stoneback, Mike Junkin and Michael Tauiliili as two-time winners. Dimukeje previously won the award on Oct. 14, 2019, for his performance against Georgia Tech. Only 10 Blue Devils at any position have won more than two Player of the Week awards.

Dimukeje shared the award this week with fellow co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Rashad Weaver, of Pitt. Dimukeje's honor is Duke's first weekly award recognition of the season.
The ACC’s summary of Dimukeje’s week reads, “Recorded six total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and caused a fumble in Saturday’s game versus visiting Boston College. The 3.5 sacks matched the second highest single-game total in Duke history and resulted in minus-22 yards. Posted 3.5 sacks against a Boston College offensive line that returned four All-ACC honorees and led the league in fewest sacks allowed per game in 2019 (1.00). Spearheaded a Duke pass rush that generated 6.0 total sacks against the Eagles.”

Currently, Dimukeje leads the ACC with 3.5 sacks and helps the Blue Devils rank third as a team with nine on the year.
In 40 career games (40 starts), Dimukeje owns 17.5 sacks, placing him third all-time at Duke, and is just 4.5 sacks shy of tying the school record (22.0). His 28 career tackles for loss sits just outside the top-10. Dimukeje also holds 130 tackles and 24 quarterback hurries in his career.

