BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Video Board Getting Wired For Madden as Duke Coaches Try to Keep Players Entertained

ShawnKrest

With Duke’s players back on campus, the coaching staff needs to walk a thin line between keeping them safe and allowing them to entertain themselves in some fashion.

Coach David Cutcliffe has emphasized the importance of wearing masks.

“The biggest thing I hope they buy into is it’s not about you,” he said. “It’s about caring about someone else. That’s what the mask stops. I mean the droplets are going to hit the mask. That’s the real reality to this, and if you’re not concerned about others, than it’s going to be very difficult.”

It’s made more difficult by the fact that college-aged kids don’t want to stay cooped up for their own good.

“They are young,” Cutcliffe admitted. “I’ve got a rising junior at home, and believe me, she’s heard the riot act a few times about making good decisions.”

“I’ve dealt with young people for 45 years professionally, now. This is the biggest challenge that we have faced,” he said. “I was kidding, but, for our over 21 year-old guys, I said, maybe I need to open up a bar with players only down on the practice field, where they can gather and put the tables and seats at a safe physical distance, because—I get it—They want to socialize.”

While getting a liquor license for the practice field may be too big an ask, the coaching staff is looking into some interesting ways to keep the players occupied.

“I think we can do some gaming in the stadium,” Cutcliffe said. “How about some Madden on the Jumbotron? I think we’ve got to be creative. We can play home run derby. We’re going to do some of that. I realize they’ve got to have some fun. So we’re just thinking through this thing. My brain’s tired, and it’s hurting a little bit, but I’m going to push through it.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's David Cutcliffe Hopes "We’re Disciplined Enough to Play Some Football.”

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is optimistic that there will be a football season, although less than he was a month ago. "Our world needs to become more disciplined. Hopefully, we’re disciplined enough to play some football."

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Will Police Themselves: "We're Not Putting a GPS Chip Under Your Skin"

Duke's football team is returning to campus, but if they want to avoid a season-threatening spread of COVID-19, it will be up to them to make sure everyone is following guidelines, coach David Cutcliffe said.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Announces Kara Lawson as New Coach

Duke officially announced that Kara Lawson would be taking over the program as the fifth coach in the history of the women's basketball program.

ShawnKrest

Report: Kara Lawson Accepts Duke Women's Coaching Job

Former Tennessee star and WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson is reportedly leaving the Boston Celtics and accepting a job as Duke's next women's basketball coach.

ShawnKrest

Duke Target Jonathan Kuminga Ready to Decide

Top recruiting prospect Jonathan Kuminga has made up his mind. He will choose a school--or a direct trip to the pros--on Thursday, July 16. Kuminga could also choose to reclassify from 2021 to 2020.

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Focusing on Kara Lawson as Women's Coach

Duke has reportedly identified its top candidate for women's basketball head coach. The Blue Devils are believed to be talking to former WNBA All-Star and current Celtics assistant Kara Lawson.

ShawnKrest

Duke Will Hold Outdoor Meetings and Film Sessions For Social Distancing

The need for social distancing will force David Cutcliffe and the Duke staff to get creative. That will mean outdoor meetings and plenty of walk-throughs--"coaching on the grass" as his high school coach said.

ShawnKrest

Rak and His Clocks: The Unusual Hobby of Duke's Rakavius Chambers

Duke senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers is a three-year starter and two-time Academic All-ACC, but he finds time for his hobby--collecting wall clocks, which each one showing a different time. He explains why.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on What to Expect When Duke Returns to Campus

Duke will become one of the last Power Five football programs to return to campus when players begin arriving on Sunday. David Cutcliffe explains what the process will be like for the players.

ShawnKrest

Four Blue Devils Named Preseason All-ACC by Pick Six Previews

Jack Wohlabaugh, Chris Rumph, Victor Dimukeje and Mark Gilbert were all recognized on Pick Six Previews' 2020 preseason All-ACC team.

ShawnKrest