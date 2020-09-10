SI.com
Will Taylor: Something Special About Duke Line, Even After Injuries

ShawnKrest

Duke’s offense line lost a key piece in center Jack Wohlabaugh, who tore ligaments in his knee last week. His backup, Will Taylor, thinks the line will still be special, however.

“It starts with us on the offensive line, obviously,” he said. “I feel like everything we’ve been doing in this shortened offseason—we’re taking every day, coming out ready to work. Coach (Greg) Frey has prepared us, gotten our minds right. He’s built up a new type of culture and standard we play to. I feel like everyone out here can feel it when we’re practicing. There’s something different in the air about us. I’m excited to see what we do Saturday.”

That difference results in a tougher, more aggressive group of linemen.

“I feel like we’re more physical,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. I had lot of fun coming out here these past couple of weeks of camp, where you line up across from a guy and all you’re thinking about is running straight through him. It’s fun to play like that. The less you have to think about in your head, the more you can think about being physical. I feel like that’s going to be our key.”

A redshirt junior, Taylor is one of the older players on the line, even though he’s just stepping into the starting lineup.

“I feel like I’m a lead by example guy,” he said. “I come out here ready to work each day. And some days, if I’m not bringing it as much, someone else can pick me up and get my head right and vice versa. You say I’m a veteran guy, but some of our young guys … it’s been incredible watching them work throughout camp. We’re a whole room full of leaders.”

Football

