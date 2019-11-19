Duke
Will Taylor Credits Burger King For Bulking Him Up

ShawnKrest

Duke's Will Taylor had his first game as starting center last week, after Jack Wohlabaugh underwent season-ending surgery.

Taylor's twin brother Jack is a long snapper for the Blue Devils, but Will weighs 60 pounds more. He credits fast food for the difference, but not just any fast food.

"John was actually bigger than me until we were like five or six," he said. "But I always ate Burger King, and he ate McDonalds. So I think Burger King might have some better growth hormone that got me right. That's what I think. No scientific background for that."

 In a more serious moment, Taylor talked about his performance in Duke's loss to Syracuse.

"I definitely made my fair share of mistakes," he said, "and got in on Sunday and watched film. Excited to work on this week. Definitely just progressing through this week."

Duke lost his starting debut, 49-7, which was tough for everyone to swallow.

"It's tough to come out here and work as hard as we do and then see things go like that on a Saturday," he said. "We know that's not us. The product is on the field."  

The team has now lost four straight games and is looking to snap out of the slump.

"Our main focus has just been on us, regardless of what team we're going to play week to week," Taylor said. "The focus needs to be on us. We need to think about playing for each other rather than who we're playing against. Things are going to change each week. Things are going to happen each week in practice but you need to play for the person next to you."

Duke Moves to Number One In Country

Duke is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the fourth consecutive season Duke has topped the poll at some point. The Blue Devils have been No. 1 in 143 weeks, more than any other team.

Duke's Best and Worst Lineups Against Georgia State

Coach Mike Krzyzewski used 19 lineups against Georgia State, but only eight of them were brand new, his fewest of the season. We look at all the lineups for the game, as well as Duke's best and worst for the year.

Duke Scoring List Update: Georgia State

Tre Jones scored 31 points in the win over Georgia State and passed some of his point guard predecessors in the process. Get the full Duke Scoring List update.

Duke - Syracuse Football: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and Syracuse square off with both teams in desperate need of a win. The Blue Devils have lost three straight and need two wins in the final three games to become bowl eligible. The Orange have lost four in a row and need to win out. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long

Coach K on Tre Jones: "He Put on a Hell of a Performance"

Tre Jones scored a career high 31 points on Friday, with six assists and four steals, earning him praise from coach Mike Krzyzewski. Watch Coach K's comments on his point guard here

Coach K: "You’re Not Ordained to Win or Lose"

With No. 1 Kentucky losing and Duke struggling with Georgia State, upsets were on everyone's mind. Watch Coach K discuss what causes an upset.

Coach K: This Was a Game of Knowing Personnel

After three games, there was plenty of film for opponents to know Duke's freshmen, and Georgia State was able to give the Blue Devils trouble. Watch coach Mike Krzyzewski discuss the importance of scouting personnel.

Coach K on Georgia State: They Were Tougher Than We Were By Far

Duke struggled with Georgia State in the first half on Friday night, and Coach K said that the Panthers "were tougher than we were." The Blue Devils were able to raise their intensity level in the second half. Watch Mike Krzyzewski's comments

David Cutcliffe Breaks Down Offensive Problems

Duke's offense has struggled, and David Cutcliffe has dug deep into the data to try to see why. Watch his comments on why the Blue Devils are struggling to move the ball.

David Cutcliffe: I'm Far From Defeated but Not In a Good Mood

Duke is preparing for a Syracuse team that has struggled this year, and David Cutcliffe sees a lot of similarities between the Orange and his own team, which has him in a bad mood.