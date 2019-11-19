Will Taylor Credits Burger King For Bulking Him Up

Duke's Will Taylor had his first game as starting center last week, after Jack Wohlabaugh underwent season-ending surgery.

Taylor's twin brother Jack is a long snapper for the Blue Devils, but Will weighs 60 pounds more. He credits fast food for the difference, but not just any fast food.

"John was actually bigger than me until we were like five or six," he said. "But I always ate Burger King, and he ate McDonalds. So I think Burger King might have some better growth hormone that got me right. That's what I think. No scientific background for that."

In a more serious moment, Taylor talked about his performance in Duke's loss to Syracuse.

"I definitely made my fair share of mistakes," he said, "and got in on Sunday and watched film. Excited to work on this week. Definitely just progressing through this week."

Duke lost his starting debut, 49-7, which was tough for everyone to swallow.

"It's tough to come out here and work as hard as we do and then see things go like that on a Saturday," he said. "We know that's not us. The product is on the field."

The team has now lost four straight games and is looking to snap out of the slump.

"Our main focus has just been on us, regardless of what team we're going to play week to week," Taylor said. "The focus needs to be on us. We need to think about playing for each other rather than who we're playing against. Things are going to change each week. Things are going to happen each week in practice but you need to play for the person next to you."