Future Duke Basketball Player Earns Recognition for Huge Double-Double

Earlier this week, thanks in large part to the all-around prowess of prized 2026 Duke basketball signee Cameron Williams, the St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) Knights left the Capitol City Classic in Salem, Ore., with the championship hardware in tow.

ALSO READ: Jordan Smith Jr. Powers Duke Pipeline School to Top Ranking

With his superstar potential on full display, Williams fueled the Knights' 65-53 victory over the Webster Groves High School (Mo.) Statesmen in the title bout on Monday. The 7-foot, 210-pound power forward finished with 28 points across his 26 minutes on the floor, adding 13 rebounds, one steal, and two blocks.

And Williams' offensive production came efficiently, as the five-star prospect and projected one-and-done lottery pick shot a blistering 10-for-13 from the field, 4-for-5 beyond the arc, and 4-for-5 at the charity stripe.

His effort earned the following posted highlight package courtesy of Home Team Hoops:

Duke commit 7’ Cameron Williams Capitol City Classic Championship Game highlights @capcitytourney pic.twitter.com/yyyUjOwRpn — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) December 24, 2025

Williams and St. Mary's Catholic improved to 7-1 overall this season, including a 1-0 mark in 4A Desert Sky Region action.

It's safe to say Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are looking forward to having Cameron Williams on campus next season.

St. Mary's Cameron Williams (1) during the Section 7 high school basketball tournament at Arizona Athletic Grounds on Jun 20, 2025, in Mesa. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We can't wait to welcome Cameron Williams to The Brotherhood," Scheyer said about Williams, whose No. 4 overall ranking on the 247Sports 2026 Composite stands as the highest mark among the three early Blue Devil signees in the cycle.

"Cam possesses a unique set of tools you just don't find very often...Cam impacts the game in so many ways, but what excites us most is how coachable and intelligent he is. He genuinely wants to get better, win, and he has an unbelievable ceiling. Bringing in a player with his size, versatility, skill, and mindset is a huge addition for us. Cam's future is as bright as anyone's in the country, and we can't wait to get to work and help him maximize every bit of his potential at Duke."

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Next up for Cameron Williams and his Knights is a bout against the Upper Arlington High School (Ohio) Golden Bears (4-2) in the first round of the Battle at the Villages in Middleton, Fla., at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.