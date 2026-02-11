Longtime Duke Basketball Target Ready to Announce Landing Spot

Given the flurry of predictions from insiders in the Jordan Smith Jr. sweepstakes, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) combo guard and Duke basketball offer holder has already made up his mind on which program he'll suit up for in college next season. And based on all those recent picks, chances are he plans to play for John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks, not Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

On Wednesday afternoon, League Ready's Sam Kayser and other recruiting experts reported that Smith will announce his college choice on Friday.

NEWS: 2026 5⭐️ Jordan Smith Jr. is making his college announcement on Friday, February 13th, source confirmed to @LeagueRDY.



The springy 6-foot-3 guard out of @PVIHoops will decide between Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Georgetown, Syracuse and Kentucky.



#3 overall in the @SCNext… pic.twitter.com/AAwNlfNOah — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) February 11, 2026

Duke Basketball Among Jordan Smith Jr.'s Finalists

Jordan Smith Jr. is down to a top six in his recruitment: the Razorbacks, Blue Devils, Georgetown Hoyas, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Syracuse Orange.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound turbocharged competitor, who currently stacks up at No. 3 overall and No. 1 at his position on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, formally landed on the Duke basketball recruiting wishlist back in July 2024. Plus, he's visited the Blue Devils a couple of times the past 18 months, not to mention he plays for a school that has sent four players to Durham this decade alone.

So, Duke was viewed as a frontrunner across most of the race. Now, though, the Blue Devils look like a longshot to prevail come Friday.

Nevertheless, even if Smith reveals Arkansas as the winner, the Blue Devils figure to remain atop the 2026 recruiting rankings.

Duke basketball is the only program boasting three five-star prizes on the 2026 recruiting trail. Those top-shelf talents are St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) power forward Cameron Williams, Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr., and Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard. The Blue Devils also enjoy one four-star signee in IMG Academy (Fla.) center Maxime Meyer.

It's conceivable that Rippey's commitment to Scheyer & Co. in late December played a part in Duke losing steam for Smith.

Deron Rippey Jr., Jordan Smith Jr., and Cameron Williams are among the 24 senior preps recently named McDonald's All Americans.

