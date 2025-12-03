Jon Scheyer Approves of Duke Basketball 'Showtime' Under One Condition

Isaiah Evans' frequent exuberant gestures in Cameron Indoor Stadium no doubt help boost the decibel levels in the historic college hoops venue when good things happen for the Blue Devils. That was certainly the case again on Tuesday night in the No. 4-ranked Duke basketball squad's 67-66 home win over the No. 15 Florida Gators in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Indeed, the starting sophomore guard did his part to ensure another Blue Devil party on Coach K Court, the program's 22 second straight home victory. Evans did so by providing his clutch performance and patented showmanship, ultimately draining the game-winning three after missing all seven of his 3-point attempts against the Gators before that Cameron-booming splash.

Afterward, Duke Blue Devils On SI asked fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer to what extent he endorses such passionate behavior from Evans during games. Scheyer implied that he wouldn't have it any other way, so long as Evans, whose loud celebrations typically follow some sort of bucket-finding explosion, refrains from allowing those shows to interfere with his immediate responsibilities on the other end of the court.

I asked Jon Scheyer to what extent he enjoys and endorses Isaiah Evans' showmanship and passionate interactions with the Crazies: pic.twitter.com/cq4Dsv1ghb — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) December 3, 2025

Jon Scheyer Enjoying Isaiah Evans' Positive Vibes

"Isaiah's got great spirit, man," Scheyer noted to Duke Blue Devils On SI about the Fayetteville, N.C., native and former five-star prep, who tallied 13 points and a career-high five blocks against the Gators, almost a year to the date after he erupted for 18 points in an ACC/SEC Challenge home victory over the then-No. 2 Auburn Tigers as a freshman.

"He's got great spirit, and as long as he's getting back on defense, you know, that's the main thing. And we kid about it a little bit, but in all seriousness, I think he's got a great energy and a great spirit I don't want to turn off, and I think that's what makes him who he is.

"And then, I think it's just him learning, just valuing certain things in the game. And I thought tonight was growth because of the defense — you know, five blocks and the sense of urgency and staying locked in. And to come through with that play, it says a lot about him. So, I don't want to turn that down."

had to get that Cam x Slim exclusive 🦈🦈🦈🦈🦈👿 pic.twitter.com/UiQZGJdCQK — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 3, 2025

'Showtime' Now Set to Head to East Lansing

The Blue Devils (9-0, 0-0 ACC) will now take their show on the road to face the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) in the Breslin Center at noon ET Saturday (FOX).

