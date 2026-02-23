Duke Looks to Carry Momentum into Test at Notre Dame
Duke is coming off its biggest win of the season, a 68–63 victory over top-ranked Michigan in Washington, D.C. In a tightly contested matchup, the Blue Devils executed late to secure a résumé-boosting win.
Freshman forward Cameron Boozer once again led the way with a team-high 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range. Boozer also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists, showcasing his all-around impact.
Although he struggled with efficiency, Isaiah Evans remained aggressive offensively, finishing second on the team with 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting from the field and 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. His willingness to attack helped keep pressure on Michigan’s defense.
After back-to-back three-point outings in previous games, Caleb Foster delivered a bounce-back performance. Foster scored 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting and knocked down two of his three attempts from deep, including clutch shots in key moments.
Duke also received valuable contributions from Patrick Ngongba and Nikolas Khamenia on both ends of the floor. Ngongba finished with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting, along with two blocks and a steal. Khamenia added six points and nine rebounds — second-most on the team — and played a key defensive role in holding Elliot Cadeau to 1-for-8 shooting from the field.
With the win over Michigan secured, Duke now shifts its focus to a road matchup in South Bend, Indiana, against Notre Dame — a team eager to spoil the Blue Devils’ momentum and postseason positioning.
Previewing Notre Dame
Notre Dame enters the matchup at 12–15 overall and is in danger of finishing with its fourth consecutive losing season. Third-year head coach Mike Shrewsberry has yet to replicate the success he found during his tenure at Penn State.
Despite landing five-star freshman Jalen Haralson, who leads the team with 15.5 points per game, consistency has been an issue for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is coming off a 73–68 loss to Pitt. In that game, with Haralson unavailable, sophomore Cole Certa scored 16 points, while freshman Ryder Frost added 12 points off the bench, shooting an impressive 4-for-5 from the field and from three-point range.
Duke’s win over Michigan solidified its status as a national contender, but the challenge now shifts to maintaining focus against a struggling Notre Dame team with nothing to lose. Road games late in the season can present unexpected obstacles, particularly against opponents motivated to play spoiler.
If Duke continues to receive balanced contributions and maintains its defensive intensity, the Blue Devils should remain firmly in the conversation for a No. 1 overall seed heading into March.
