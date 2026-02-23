Duke Looks to Carry Momentum into Test at Notre Dame

Duke is coming off its biggest win of the season, a 68–63 victory over top-ranked Michigan in Washington, D.C. In a tightly contested matchup, the Blue Devils executed late to secure a résumé-boosting win.

Freshman forward Cameron Boozer once again led the way with a team-high 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range. Boozer also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists, showcasing his all-around impact.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) against Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Although he struggled with efficiency, Isaiah Evans remained aggressive offensively, finishing second on the team with 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting from the field and 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. His willingness to attack helped keep pressure on Michigan’s defense.

After back-to-back three-point outings in previous games, Caleb Foster delivered a bounce-back performance. Foster scored 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting and knocked down two of his three attempts from deep, including clutch shots in key moments.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) reacts after scoring a basket against the Syracuse Orange during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke also received valuable contributions from Patrick Ngongba and Nikolas Khamenia on both ends of the floor. Ngongba finished with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting, along with two blocks and a steal. Khamenia added six points and nine rebounds — second-most on the team — and played a key defensive role in holding Elliot Cadeau to 1-for-8 shooting from the field.

With the win over Michigan secured, Duke now shifts its focus to a road matchup in South Bend, Indiana, against Notre Dame — a team eager to spoil the Blue Devils’ momentum and postseason positioning.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Previewing Notre Dame

Notre Dame enters the matchup at 12–15 overall and is in danger of finishing with its fourth consecutive losing season. Third-year head coach Mike Shrewsberry has yet to replicate the success he found during his tenure at Penn State.

Despite landing five-star freshman Jalen Haralson, who leads the team with 15.5 points per game, consistency has been an issue for the Fighting Irish.

Jan 24, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry reacts during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Notre Dame is coming off a 73–68 loss to Pitt. In that game, with Haralson unavailable, sophomore Cole Certa scored 16 points, while freshman Ryder Frost added 12 points off the bench, shooting an impressive 4-for-5 from the field and from three-point range.

Duke’s win over Michigan solidified its status as a national contender, but the challenge now shifts to maintaining focus against a struggling Notre Dame team with nothing to lose. Road games late in the season can present unexpected obstacles, particularly against opponents motivated to play spoiler.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts on the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If Duke continues to receive balanced contributions and maintains its defensive intensity, the Blue Devils should remain firmly in the conversation for a No. 1 overall seed heading into March.

