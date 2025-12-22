Jon Scheyer Names Biggest Challenge in Leading Duke Basketball Program

In light of Saturday night's 82-81 loss at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Madison Square Garden, any remaining celebratory Duke basketball mood stemming from Jon Scheyer's 100th career win as head coach of the Blue Devils has surely long since ceased.

After all, any recognition of it now would just serve as a reminder that he's still stuck on that count, as he would obviously prefer sitting at 101 and in preparation mode for snagging No. 102.

But during his appearance on last week's feel-good episode of The Brotherhood Podcast alongside associate head coach Chris Carrawell, the 38-year-old Scheyer opened up about the challenges in his job. And he did so in a way that, now looking back to Saturday night, might give any folks who tend to overreact to defeats a better perspective on just how difficult it is to lead the Duke basketball powerhouse in this day and age of college hoops.

Jon Scheyer on the Unpredictability in Duke Basketball Roster Turnover Each Year:

"You're only as good as the players you get to coach and the people that you get to coach," Jon Scheyer said in his chat with the 48-year-old Chris Carrawell, who has been on the Duke basketball bench for all four years of the program's new era after also serving alongside Scheyer as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski for four seasons.

"And I think for us, it'd be one thing if you had great turnover every single year. I think the most difficult thing for us is you're trying to anticipate sometimes who could be coming back or the uncertainty that comes with that on a year-to-year basis.

Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to the official in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"So, I think that's by far the most challenging thing: is preparing to have the best team you possibly can have each year while facing great uncertainty, especially for us because we have a lot guys that have opportunities of going to the NBA right away — which is great, but that makes it difficult to plan...It's somewhat of guesswork, a little bit, that goes into that. I think that's the most challenging part because it's also the most important thing with who your team is, how they complement one another...

"The fact of the matter is every decision you make throughout the course of a game, practice, playing time, you know, you make decisions where you disappoint people. It comes with the territory. You can't make everyone happy at once with the decisions that you make. So, [you have] your loyalties to each of your players, but your ultimate loyalty is also to the team..."

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer, Carrawell, and the rest of the staff in Durham are now focused on getting the Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) to move past the loss in gearing up for conference action, beginning with a home bout against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

