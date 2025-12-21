Duke Basketball Head Coach Uninterested in Any 'Silver Lining'

Duke basketball gave up a 17-point second half lead on Saturday night and suffered its first defeat of the season, 82-81, to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) in New York City. The loss by the Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) snapped what was a nine-game winning streak by the blueblood in Madison Square Garden.

RELATED: First Blue Devil Loss Comes in Home Away From Home

"Disappointing, tough loss," fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said during his opening statement following the game.

"For us it's disappointing, in control of the game and up in the second half. They were playing free and I thought we were playing not to lose... I point to the rebounding, our defense, and we have to make free throws. We gotta be ready to come back for ACC play. We'll be back… pic.twitter.com/qMNpWwnMc2 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 21, 2025

Texas Tech, which finished 32-for-58 from the field against a Blue Devil squad that struggled to capitalize on its momentum in the second half and missed several free throws down the stretch that could have secured a victory, became the first team to shoot better than 50 percent against Duke this season.

Time for Duke Basketball to Learn and Move On

Scheyer showed no interest in any "silver lining" following the loss on Saturday night. No, the 38-year-old leader sounded determined for his Blue Devils to just get back to work and recover from the painful blow.

However, the next Duke basketball game, tipping off the team's conference slate, doesn't arrive until the end of the month when the Blue Devils host the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 0-0 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

"End of the day, that loss is going to sit with me this whole break until we play again," Scheyer said in his postgame press conference. "But you learn so much more playing the schedule that we have than if we didn't. To go 5-1 [against high-major opponents], good. As a competitor, you want to go 6-0. There's no silver lining or rationilizing. I think the biggest thing is putting our team in a position to be our best in March. That's why we played this schedule. We've got to continue to win and earn our way there."

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to Duke Blue Devils forwards Cameron Boozer (12) and Maliq Brown (6) and guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As Scheyer pointed out, the Blue Devils' locker room was noticeably quiet.

"Well, they didn't say a lot," he noted about his players, led by freshman power forward Cameron Boozer's 23 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists against the Red Raiders. "They're competitors, so they're disappointed. They're pissed."

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.