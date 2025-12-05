More Than 'Slim' Pickings for Latest Top Duke Basketball Plays

All five of the Duke basketball social media team's selections for the top highlights from the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils in Tuesday night's 67-66 ACC/SEC Challenge home win over the No. 15 Florida Gators took place at some point in the final 12 minutes of action.

They're not quite all in chronological order. But of course, the No. 1 play was the one that occurred last, as Isaiah Evans' 3-point splash was undeniably the most clutch and drew the loudest roar, and the "Showtime Slim" shot from deep ended up being the one to secure victory over the unrelenting visitors and defending national champions.

So, the Duke basketball account captioned the following top five plays with "no surprise at #1":

no surprise at #1 pic.twitter.com/uh1frlJAWR — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 4, 2025

"Yes, that was exactly [the play]," fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer answered afterward when asked if he drew up the play for freshman forward Cameron Boozer to find Evans for the three. "We practice end-of-game situations. We practiced it a lot last year, and for me this offseason, we were trying to figure out what is the best way to get your team in a winning position. Then, you've got to have those guys who are the ones that have to execute it.

"And you know, Cam [Boozer], I think you trust his playmaking; you trust his scoring. He draws so much attention, and those guys did a great job. We knew what we were going to call, and then for Isaiah [Evans] to step up says a lot about him. For me, that's as loud as I have heard Cameron. It was one of the loudest moments when he hit that shot. Then, to have the toughness to get a stop, the execution is what I am really proud of."

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Florida Gators at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Except for the No. 3-ranked play, a Shane Battier-esque block and save courtesy of defensive-minded senior forward Maliq Brown with just over three minutes to play, either Evans or Boozer appears throughout the top five. Evans finished the contest with 13 points and a career-high five blocks, while Boozer tallied a game-high 29 points to go along with his six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots over Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke is now gearing up for its first true road contest against a high-major opponent this season, as the Blue Devils (9-0, 0-0 ACC) travel to East Lansing, Mich., to face the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) in the Breslin Center at noon ET Saturday (FOX).

