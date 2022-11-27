On Saturday night, former two-year Duke basketball treasure Tre Jones tallied a career-high 23 points for the San Antonio Spurs (6-15). A career-high 13 assists. Eight rebounds, tying a season-high. Two steals. Only one turnover in 36 minutes on the floor.

Yes, even though Jones' impressive numbers came in a 143-138 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (7-11), there's no doubt the individual stat line marks the 22-year-old former second-round draft pick's best across his three-year NBA career.

And this is by far Jones' best season as a professional.

Not only has he played in all but one of the Spurs' 21 games thus far, but he's also been the first-string point guard in every game he's played.

Although Jones started a dozen games between the previous two campaigns, this is the first year he's been a full-time starter since becoming Duke basketball's 2019-20 ACC Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

He's averaging 12.2 points, 7.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and only 2.1 turnovers in his 30.0 minutes per game.

His 600 total minutes this go-round trail only the 606 from small forward Keldon Johnson for the most on the team. Meanwhile, his 141 assists put him in a tie with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic for the third most in the league.

Tre Jones and the San Antonio Spurs, who have not reached the NBA Playoffs since 2019, now have a few days off before hitting the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12) at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.