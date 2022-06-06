Quin Snyder, a Duke basketball point guard in the late 1980s before serving on Mike Krzyzewski's staff in Durham for much of the next decade, resigned as head coach of the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening. The 55-year-old did so after compiling a 372-264 record across eight seasons and reaching the NBA Playoffs the past six years.

Consider that the Jazz finished 25-57 the season before Snyder arrived in Salt Lake City. So don't get it twisted: the Utah brass did not force him to step down.

No, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, sources say the opposite:

"Jazz ownership and management spent several weeks trying to convince Snyder to return as coach — even offering a contract extension — but he simply decided that his time had come to step away from the job."

After flaming out early in the NBA Playoffs again, Utah has been at the center of trade rumors involving its two reigning All-Stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Growing whispers of tensions in the locker room, not to mention abundant signs of frustration on the court, left the Jazz faithful full of questions this offseason.

Long story short, Snyder won't be a part of the answer.

His issued statement expressed deep appreciation for his time in Utah. Also, it included one impressive exhibit of humility:

"I strongly feel [the Jazz players] need a new voice to continue to evolve."

What's next for Duke basketball alum Quin Snyder?

Quin Snyder was the only former Blue Devil in the NBA head-coaching ranks. And he may regain that status, perhaps as soon as this summer.

Some speculate he ditched the Jazz to be in a position to succeed San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich, who is 73 and on a year-to-year commitment. Snyder has ties to the Spurs, having spent three years (2007-10) coaching their affiliate squad — then the Austin Toros — in what was the NBA D League.

Others believe Snyder could return to North Carolina and coach the Charlotte Hornets. However, recent reports claim the Hornets have their eyes fixed on Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

Utah and Charlotte are the only NBA franchises currently searching for a head coach.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.